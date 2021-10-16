New report envisions DL&W Terminal as 'compelling public space' if properly restored

"This gives life, illustration and vision to what could take place," spokeswoman Helen Tederous said of the report. "It's very, very exciting. It's a huge undertaking at a time of challenges ahead.

"We feel good and we feel very positive," she added.

One reason for optimism lies in Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who remains bullish on the project and finding the money to pay for it. Though the congressman does not identify any specific funding source, he believes it can be found and likes the concept of bringing people into a unique public space.

"He's doing more to inject viability into it than anyone," Higgins said of Savarino. "He has shown a vision for what the property can look like, and that's motivational. I'm really pleased with his enthusiasm.

"It's a great thing waiting to happen," he added. "It's all viable."

State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, the Buffalo Democrat who heads the Senate Transportation Committee, is also embracing the PPS concepts as a "once-in-a-lifetime project."

"We need to do everything possible to make sure this vision becomes reality," he said, adding he views the DL&W Terminal as a statewide asset that could draw visitors from throughout the Northeast.