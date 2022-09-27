New report: Buffalo's historic districts boost economy, racial equity

A new study lends heft to the notion that Buffalo's historic preservation efforts offer more benefits than just nostalgia.

The most striking discovery is that the city's 17 neighborhood historic districts, as a group, are "more fully integrated and less segregated than neighborhoods in the rest of Buffalo," said Donovan Rypkema, principal and CEO of PlaceEconomics, the Washington, D.C., firm that prepared the study.

"It's personally fine to love gargoyles and cornices, but you could be for historic preservation and not give a dang about those things because of the other impacts on the city," Rypkema said. "Historic preservation in Buffalo means growth both in economics and in population. It means equity, it means opportunity and it means visitation."

The report, "Everyone's Heritage: The Impacts of Historic Preservation in Buffalo," was released today and prepared for Preservation Buffalo Niagara and Lipsey Architecture Center Buffalo.

The report found historic preservation in Buffalo has been a catalyst for economic, racial and housing gains – and it noted the importance of historic districts, of which Larkin, Hamlin Park, Allentown and Linwood are examples.

"Local historic districts are the one place in the city where white people and Black people are living right next to each other," Rypkema said. "Buffalo, as a whole, is a segregated city, but not the local historic districts. They are a mirror of the city, as a whole, economically and racially, and it's really a wonderful story to see. We haven't seen that pattern that distinct anywhere else."

Rypkema said Buffalo is proof that historic districts can defy stereotypes.

"Too often, historic preservation is pictured as, 'Well, those are pretty nice neighborhoods, but those are for rich white folks.' But there is so much exception to that in Buffalo, where historic neighborhoods are meeting the needs of every economic and racial level," he said.

Among the study's other conclusions:

• Commercial strips in historic districts are responsible for nearly half of the city's job growth in the last decade.

• Properties in historic districts constitute 14% of the city's parcels, but account for 28% of total property value, contributing a disproportionate share of the city's property tax revenue.

• Property owners in historic districts invested an average of $54 million each year over the last decade.

• Federal and state historic tax credits in the past 15 years attracted more than $1 billion in investments in Buffalo's historic buildings.

• Heritage tourism brings an average of $658 million into the local economy annually, with heritage tourists staying longer than those who don't visit historic attractions.

• Historic commercial districts are where jobs in the knowledge and creative class categories – from the arts and sciences to information and finance – grew fastest from 2010 to 2019.

"This report quantifies what many of us have felt was true but couldn't prove: that historic preservation is an important component of a more vibrant, equitable and sustainable Buffalo," said Jessie Fisher, Preservation Buffalo Niagara's executive director.

The study makes a distinction between local historic districts, which also come with some preservation protections, and National Register of Historic Places districts, which don't have them.

The local historic districts, established by the Common Council, have 40% white residents, 2% higher than the rest of the city. The percentage of Black residents is 45 percent, 6% more than the city's average. That contrasts with federal historic districts on the National Register of Historic Places, which have 64% white residents and 22% Black residents.

"Unlike new subdivisions, where the price spread from the most expensive to the least expensive might be 15%, in historic districts there is a great variety of housing opportunities in terms of size, condition and style," Rypkema said. "The architectural quality of these neighborhoods, but also their walkability, their proximity and traditions, have a wide appeal across racial and economic lines. People like them."

Historic districts are also magnets for young workers, he said.

"Leisure tourists" found Buffalo's architecture a major reason for visiting, with visits to historic sites and museums given as the third reason they come to Buffalo. That generates considerable revenue for local businesses and for the city's coffers in the form of tax revenue, the study found.

The study recognizes historic tax credits for their pivotal role in jump-starting once-moribund projects in downtown and elsewhere, including projects that create jobs, Rypkema said.

"The work using historic preservation tax credits has averaged over 300 direct jobs a year," he said. "If you had an economic development director that said I'm going to bring in a business that brings in 300 direct jobs every year, you'd get a parade down Main Street."

Developer Rocco Termini, a pioneer in the use of historic tax credits in Buffalo, said the report confirms much of what he's seen.

"Ninety percent of the buildings that have been rehabilitated in the city are historic buildings, and they would not have been done if not for the federal and state historic tax credits," Termini said.

With most downtown buildings already rehabilitated, Termini said redoing historic properties on the East Side is now happening, with many more projects to come.

"They are the only ones really left to be developed," Termini said.

Visit Buffalo Niagara, the city's visitor's bureau, has emphasized historic preservation's importance in marketing Buffalo since the National Trust for Historic Preservation held a nearly week-long National Preservation Conference in the city in 2011.

"There is a segment of the traveling public that views architecture as a motivator for travel," said Ed Healy, vice president of marketing. "We have certainly seen that in Buffalo. While it's a niche market, it's a passionate market that's highly motivated to have those in-person experiences."

Healy said Buffalo's architectural appeal is evident, even with people who didn't seek it out.

"Historic architecture creates a sense of place, conveys pride of place and creates an ambiance that a lot of people find very appealing, even for people for whom architecture is not their primary motivation for traveling to a destination," Healy said.

"Many, many people who visit here comment on Buffalo's historic architecture whether architecture buffs or not," he added. "It's something they notice, and it appeals to them and sets Buffalo apart from more homogenous destinations."