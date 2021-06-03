New record lows for single-day and 7-day average Covid-19 positivity rates

The statewide, single-day Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.44% on Wednesday, and the seven-day average dropped to 0.60% – both of which are record lows, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.
In addition, statewide hospitalizations related to the virus fell below 1,000 for the first time since Oct. 21, Cuomo added.
"Our state is back, and that's a testament to the New Yorkers who have stayed tough and smart over the last year – but most of all, it's a testament to the more than 19 million vaccinations we've put in arms. The vaccines are safe, free, and effective, period, and the sooner we get each and every eligible New Yorker vaccinated, the sooner we can finish off this pandemic once and for all," the governor said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the seven-day average positivity rate for Western New York came in at 1% for Monday; 0.92% for Tuesday; and 0.81% for Wednesday.