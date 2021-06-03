New record lows for single-day and 7-day average Covid-19 positivity rates

"Our state is back, and that's a testament to the New Yorkers who have stayed tough and smart over the last year – but most of all, it's a testament to the more than 19 million vaccinations we've put in arms. The vaccines are safe, free, and effective, period, and the sooner we get each and every eligible New Yorker vaccinated, the sooner we can finish off this pandemic once and for all," the governor said in a statement.