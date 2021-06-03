 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New record lows for single-day and 7-day average Covid-19 positivity rates
0 comments
top story

New record lows for single-day and 7-day average Covid-19 positivity rates

Support this work for $1 a month

The statewide, single-day Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.44% on Wednesday, and the seven-day average dropped to 0.60% – both of which are record lows, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

In addition, statewide hospitalizations related to the virus fell below 1,000 for the first time since Oct. 21, Cuomo added.

Read the full story from News Staff Reporters Sandra Tan and Aaron Besecker

"Our state is back, and that's a testament to the New Yorkers who have stayed tough and smart over the last year – but most of all, it's a testament to the more than 19 million vaccinations we've put in arms. The vaccines are safe, free, and effective, period, and the sooner we get each and every eligible New Yorker vaccinated, the sooner we can finish off this pandemic once and for all," the governor said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Meanwhile, the seven-day average positivity rate for Western New York came in at 1% for Monday; 0.92% for Tuesday; and 0.81% for Wednesday. 

 

 

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo unveils Olympic podium, medal tray and music with 50 days to go

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News