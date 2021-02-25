 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New program protects children who witness a parent being arrested
0 comments

New program protects children who witness a parent being arrested

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Police Department seal (copy)

Buffalo Police is partnering with Osborne Association to minimize potential trauma of children of arrested parents.

 News file photo

It can be a traumatic, life-altering experience for a child to be present during the arrest of a parent or during other law enforcement activities.

That is why the Osborne Association and the Buffalo Police Department are partnering to train about 750 police officers and staff in child-sensitive policing and arrest policies and protocols through "Safeguarding Children of Arrested Parents Project."

The program will establish a safe and friendly space for officers to take children while locating and waiting for a caregiver; connect affected families to support services; document the training as a tool for ongoing technical assistance; and provide a model for other law enforcement agencies.

A consortium of youth-serving agencies will advise on the project and provide follow-up services for children and families.

The project is funded through AT&T and the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Representatives from Osborne, Buffalo Police and AT&T announced the program Thursday at the Community Health Center of Buffalo, along with Mayor Byron W. Brown and State Sen. Tim Kennedy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bicameral group push for LGBTQ protections bill

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Letchworth State Park is a winter wonderland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News