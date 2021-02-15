New prize honors life, legacy of M&T's Robert Wilmers

After Robert G. Wilmers died in 2017, friends in the Berkshires in Massachusetts, where Wilmers had a home, wanted to honor his legacy.
They recognized Wilmers as someone who was not only a successful business leader, as M&T Bank's longtime CEO, but had far-reaching impact through philanthropy and community commitment.
Their wish for a lasting tribute has taken the form of the Robert G. Wilmers Integrity Prize, which will be awarded for the first time this year.
"It recognizes an individual who is actively working to make a positive difference in their community," said John Maxfield, executive director.
The winner will receive $50,000, with no strings attached. It's a national prize, and organizers are seeking nominations from a wide range of fields: art, education, environment, law, medicine, nutrition, social justice and social reform. Applications and nominations will be screened by a selection committee.
The prize will go to an individual, not an organization, but the winner can be someone who leads or works for an organization.
The prize has raised $2.2 million so far, with a fundraising effort spearheaded by Wilmers' successor, René F. Jones, and H. Rodgin Cohen, a corporate lawyer who was a friend of Wilmers.
"We will award one [prize] this year," Maxfield said. "The hope is that we grow it, so that we can award bigger prizes and more prizes."
M&T has contributed to the prize. Among the other notable names involved are Wilmers' widow, Elisabeth, and famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
Jones said the new prize will “highlight and celebrate people who are acting with integrity, effecting change and making a difference in our communities, just like Bob did.”
“I think a lot about the terrible things that have been going on in this country, and the impacts and influence they’ll have on the kids who are growing up right now, on those who are sacrificing so much to help end the pandemic and alleviate suffering, on everyone who is struggling to overcome challenges and obstacles to achieve something better,” Jones said.
“That’s why I think it’s so important to show people that integrity still exists – and that it still matters,” he said. “It’s important show them that there are still people out there who are doing the right thing, no matter what. It’s important to give people hope and inspiration.”
Wilmers led M&T Bank for nearly 35 years until his death just over three years ago. Along with turning M&T into a regional banking powerhouse, Wilmers left his stamp on the Buffalo Niagara region through education and cultural institutions.
He also had ties to the Berkshires. In 2016, he was part of an investment group that bought the Berkshire Eagle newspaper in western Massachusetts, along with three small papers in Vermont.
Nominations for the prize will be accepted through May 31. The finalists will be announced June 30 and the winner announced in New York City in October.
"We don't want to just check the box with this and just pay a prize," Maxfield said. "We want to use this as a vehicle to make a difference. And (Wilmers') name is such a valuable currency when it comes to not only success but achieving success in the right way, and in an inclusive way. So that's what our objective is."
Matt Glynn