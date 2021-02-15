New prize honors life, legacy of M&T's Robert Wilmers

"We will award one [prize] this year," Maxfield said. "The hope is that we grow it, so that we can award bigger prizes and more prizes."

M&T has contributed to the prize. Among the other notable names involved are Wilmers' widow, Elisabeth, and famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Jones said the new prize will “highlight and celebrate people who are acting with integrity, effecting change and making a difference in our communities, just like Bob did.”

“I think a lot about the terrible things that have been going on in this country, and the impacts and influence they’ll have on the kids who are growing up right now, on those who are sacrificing so much to help end the pandemic and alleviate suffering, on everyone who is struggling to overcome challenges and obstacles to achieve something better,” Jones said.

“That’s why I think it’s so important to show people that integrity still exists – and that it still matters,” he said. “It’s important show them that there are still people out there who are doing the right thing, no matter what. It’s important to give people hope and inspiration.”