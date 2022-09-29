 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New poll shows GOP trailing statewide

The poll also found that New Yorkers prefer that Democrats retain control of the House of Representatives by a 54%-39% score, and favor passage of the proposed environmental bond act 55%-26%. 
 

Pinion, Rodriguez and Henry all face significant challenges in the days ahead simply to introduce themselves to voters, Greenberg said, since about 90% of voters do not recognize their names.
 
"While six weeks can be a long time in politics, it's also a very short period of time to become known to 12 million voters and earn their support," said Siena poll spokesman Steven A. Greenberg. "With classic 'rose garden' strategies, the three incumbents are trying to run the clock out for six more weeks."

Siena also found:

• Economic issues dominate voter concerns, with 30% of those surveyed listing them as their top issue. "Threats to democracy" followed at 22%, crime at 12%, national gun policies at 8% and abortion at 6%.

• New Yorkers continue to view the state as headed in the wrong direction, 47%-41%. But that's a seven-point improvement from August.

• President Biden's numbers improved in New York over the August poll with a 51%-46% favorability rating.

• Former President Donald Trump has a 32%-63% favorability in his native state. And by a 54%-39% tally, voters say the search of Trump's Florida home was a legitimate effort to protect national security rather than a politically motivated attack.

The new Siena poll surveyed 655 likely New York State voters from Sept. 16-25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 points.

