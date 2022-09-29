New poll shows GOP trailing statewide

• Economic issues dominate voter concerns, with 30% of those surveyed listing them as their top issue. "Threats to democracy" followed at 22%, crime at 12%, national gun policies at 8% and abortion at 6%.

• New Yorkers continue to view the state as headed in the wrong direction, 47%-41%. But that's a seven-point improvement from August.

• President Biden's numbers improved in New York over the August poll with a 51%-46% favorability rating.

• Former President Donald Trump has a 32%-63% favorability in his native state. And by a 54%-39% tally, voters say the search of Trump's Florida home was a legitimate effort to protect national security rather than a politically motivated attack.

The new Siena poll surveyed 655 likely New York State voters from Sept. 16-25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 points.