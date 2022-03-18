 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New police chief sworn in by North Tonawanda mayor
0 comments

New police chief sworn in by North Tonawanda mayor

Support this work for $1 a month
From left to right: Chief Keith Glass; Mayor Austin Tylec; and retired Chief Thomas Krantz
Courtesy of North Tonawanda Mayor's Office

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec on Friday administered the oath of office to newly appointed Police Chief Keith T. Glass at City Hall.

Glass was accompanied by his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Emily.

Glass succeeds former North Tonawanda Police Chief Thomas Krantz, who had served as chief since 1991.

A 16-year veteran of the North Tonawanda Police Department, Glass becomes the 14th police chief in the department's history. He served as a patrol officer for 12 years before being promoted to lieutenant. He has also served on the SWAT team, Honor Guard and as a firearms instructor. In addition, Glass was named Officer of the Year in 2017 and has received three-unit citation awards.

“I am confident that Chief Glass will be decisive, fair and ambitious leading our police department and ensuring the safety of our community,” Tylec said in a statement Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California startup design rover to support humans living on the moon and Mars

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News