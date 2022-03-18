New police chief sworn in by North Tonawanda mayor

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec on Friday administered the oath of office to newly appointed Police Chief Keith T. Glass at City Hall.

Glass was accompanied by his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Emily.

Glass succeeds former North Tonawanda Police Chief Thomas Krantz, who had served as chief since 1991.

A 16-year veteran of the North Tonawanda Police Department, Glass becomes the 14th police chief in the department's history. He served as a patrol officer for 12 years before being promoted to lieutenant. He has also served on the SWAT team, Honor Guard and as a firearms instructor. In addition, Glass was named Officer of the Year in 2017 and has received three-unit citation awards.

“I am confident that Chief Glass will be decisive, fair and ambitious leading our police department and ensuring the safety of our community,” Tylec said in a statement Friday.

