New playground design unveiled for Elmwood Village site

State Sen. Sean Ryan on Saturday joined officials from Preservation Buffalo Niagara to unveil the design of a new playground at the site where it will be built, outside Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Kompan Playgrounds, of Austin, Texas, designed the playground, which primarily will be paid for through a $100,000 state grant secured by Ryan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Plans include an obstacle course, an elevated playhouse with a slide and an accessible staircase, and several ground-level activities for younger children. It will sit on a colorful rubber surface that features several activities for imaginative play.

The pandemic slowed the project, which was proposed in 2019. Site work will start in the next few weeks, and the playground is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend next year.

“This playground will be a great space for kids of all ages to have fun and get some exercise, and we expect it to become a popular gathering place for families in Elmwood Village," Ryan said in a news release. "As we emerge from the pandemic and life begins to return to normal, I’m excited to see this project moving forward once again. I can’t wait to see the finished product.”

Renderings of the new playground can be seen at Facebook.com/SenatorSeanRyan.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.