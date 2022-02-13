New plan charts course for African American corridor

• Staging community gatherings and pop-up events in Quonset huts and shipping containers on Michigan just north of Broadway.

• Adding buildings to create density through mixed-income residential developments with retail and commercial space on the lower levels.

The plan includes a development road map with short-, medium- and long-term actions intended to create the unified tourism destination. Funding came from Empire State Development's $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund.

In developing the plan, Moody Nolan held six focus groups with 32 community residents, a community workshop with 71 participants and conducted interviews with stakeholders and representatives from the city's Public Works Department and Empire State Development Corp.

Alford said that unlike past plans, this one has the best chance to succeed.

"There have been plans for either the development of the entirety of the corridor or aspects of it in the past, with little real progress realized," Alford said in a recent videoconference presentation. "You may ask what makes this plan different from those other plans? That would be a very fair question.