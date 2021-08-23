New owners 'fell in love' with Clarence's Asa Ransom House

A broker helped them wade through a number of potential sites before they settled on the Asa Ransom House late last year. Their due diligence included Cassandra McCallum's temporary move to this area for a couple of months to get a better feel for the region and the property.

After lengthy negotiations over the sale, the McCallums took over from Lenz on Aug. 16.

Bradley McCallum said the couple has made just a handful of changes so far, including opening up all eight available rooms to overnight guests after Lenz during the pandemic had limited the capacity. He also said they have expanded the afternoon tea service to twice a week, Wednesdays and Saturdays, to meet demand. Last Saturday's service had 60 or 70 patrons and they stopped taking reservations for this coming Saturday, he said.

"There's been a flood of business, which is really fantastic," Bradley McCallum said. They are preparing all of the food for the tea service in house, as is the case with the breakfast served to the inn's guests.

The restaurant has remained closed for nearly all of the pandemic but the McCallums would like to reopen it by the holiday season. Cassandra McCallum is an accomplished chef, her husband said, and she'll have input into the menu as she did in revamping the tea service menu.