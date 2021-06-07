New mission puts Niagara Falls air base in running for active-duty squadron, $100 million

If the Air Force chooses the Niagara Falls site when it makes its decision later this year, the move would utterly transform the local base, said John Cooper, president of the Niagara Falls Military Affairs Council, a community organization that supports the facility.

An active-duty support squadron of about 175 personnel would be stationed at the base, which would continue to serve about 2,000 reservists, Cooper said. That would be the first active-duty Air Force squadron stationed in Niagara Falls since 1971, when the base converted to a reserve facility.

The base would become home to 12 KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, replacing the eight KC-135 refueling tankers that the 914th Air Refueling Wing currently flies out of Niagara Falls.

In an online description of the new aircraft, the Air Force said: "With greater refueling, cargo and aeromedical evacuation capabilities compared to the KC-135, the KC-46A will provide next generation aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers."