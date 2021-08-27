New Lewiston emergency radio tower placed in service

A new emergency radio tower at the Lewiston Highway Department garage has been placed into service, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Friday.

The 180-foot tower at Swann and Harold roads was erected under a $1.9 million contract the County Legislature awarded to Motorola Solutions in November 2019. That contract also included an equipment room and antenna at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls in the Town of Niagara.

In April, the Legislature gave Motorola a $3.87 million contract to build three new 180-foot towers: at Barker Central School; on property owned by the Wilson Historical Society on Lake Street in the Village of Wilson; and at Shawnee Fire Company in Wheatfield.

The contract also called for upgrades to existing towers at the City of Lockport compost plant, Upper Mountain Fire Company in Lewiston and Terry's Corners Fire Company in Royalton.

Other towers on the network are located at the Mount View campus in Lockport, at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, in North Tonawanda and in northern Newfane.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.