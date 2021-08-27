 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Lewiston emergency radio tower placed in service
0 comments

New Lewiston emergency radio tower placed in service

Support this work for $1 a month
Lewiston radio tower

The new radio tower at the Lewiston Highway Department, launched in August 2021.

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office

A new emergency radio tower at the Lewiston Highway Department garage has been placed into service, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Friday.

The 180-foot tower at Swann and Harold roads was erected under a $1.9 million contract the County Legislature awarded to Motorola Solutions in November 2019. That contract also included an equipment room and antenna at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls in the Town of Niagara.

In April, the Legislature gave Motorola a $3.87 million contract to build three new 180-foot towers: at Barker Central School; on property owned by the Wilson Historical Society on Lake Street in the Village of Wilson; and at Shawnee Fire Company in Wheatfield.

The contract also called for upgrades to existing towers at the City of Lockport compost plant, Upper Mountain Fire Company in Lewiston and Terry's Corners Fire Company in Royalton.

Other towers on the network are located at the Mount View campus in Lockport, at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, in North Tonawanda and in northern Newfane.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal government deals with falling Lake Mead water levels by cutting flow to other states, Mexico

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News