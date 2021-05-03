New Jersey woman gets jail time for role in Jamestown-area methamphetamine ring

A New Jersey woman was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to serve 60 months in prison for her participation in a Jamestown-area methamphetamine ring, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Alexis Hall, 26, of Harrison, was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Misha A. Coulson and Brendan T. Cullinane said that between March 2017 and October 2018, Hall conspired with 15 others to operate a drug trafficking organization, primarily involving the distribution of methamphetamine, in the Jamestown area.

During the execution of search warrants throughout the investigation, law enforcement officers recovered 10 firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition, more than 20 cellphones, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

