New indictment accuses Morgan of 'wide-ranging' conspiracy to defraud

A new grand jury indictment accuses Rochester developer Robert C. Morgan and three co-defendants of obtaining money and property through what U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. called a "wide-ranging mortgage fraud scheme" that targeted financial institutions and government-sponsored enterprises.
The new 104-count indictment comes nearly five months after a federal judge dismissed an earlier 114-court criminal indictment against the four.
“Upon executing search warrants in this case, my office, together with our law enforcement partners, acted quickly to take action in an effort to try to limit the amount of damage occasioned by the defendants’ alleged widespread fraud,” Kennedy said in a statement. “While that effort succeeded in that objective, the unfortunate truth is that the swiftness with which we moved may have also contributed to the reasons for which the original indictment in this case was dismissed by the court. In the end, however, this new indictment now ensures that the defendants will be held to answer for the serious crimes alleged therein.”
Facing charges of wire and bank fraud are Morgan; his son Todd; his former finance chief, Michael Tremiti; and Buffalo mortgage broker Frank Giacobbe. Robert and Todd Morgan are also charged with defrauding insurance companies. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
“As he has since May 2019, Mr. Morgan will continue to vigorously defend himself, and remains confident that the truth will once again prevail in court against the government’s meritless allegations and improper tactics in its investigation and prosecution," according to a statement from Morgan's lawyers Joel M. Cohen and Lee Dunst.
U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wofford found prosecutors mishandled the discovery process for evidence obtained through search warrants and failed to meet court-imposed deadlines.
At his peak, Morgan owned about 180 properties with 36,000 units nationwide – including several thousand in the Buffalo area.
The loans that were subject of the alleged fraudulent conduct exceeded $400 million, and the total loss sustained by financial institutions and government sponsored enterprises is currently estimated to exceed $9.5 million, according to prosecutors. The loss resulting from the insurance fraud scheme is currently estimated at approximately $3 million, prosecutors said.
The four men were initially charged in May 2019 with a decade-long scheme to defraud banks, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac by falsifying rent rolls, financial statements, invoices and other documents to support larger mortgage loans than would otherwise be justified by the actual value of apartment properties. The Morgans were also accused of insurance fraud in the initial charges.
In October, when U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford dismissed the initial charges, she found that prosecutors mishandled the discovery process for producing evidence obtained through search warrants and failed to meet court-imposed deadlines meant to ensure that pretrial maneuvers don't run on indefinitely.
In a letter to Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder on Wednesday, Morgan's lawyer cited "the government’s track record of consistently failing to meet and intentionally evade its other disclosure obligations in this matter" in seeking an order requiring prosecutors to immediately disclose exculpatory evidence in their possession.
The SEC did not say why it chose not to impose any additional penalties after accusing Morgan in its May 22, 2019, lawsuit of securities fraud and running a "Ponzi scheme" operation.
"The government prosecutors involved in this case have a track record of being, at best, negligent when it comes to its disclosure obligations," Cohen said in his letter to Schroeder.
"The court must step in to protect Mr. Morgan’s rights and order the government to comply with its constitutional and ethical obligations immediately," Cohen wrote.
According to the indictment handed down Tuesday, "it was an object of the conspiracy both to induce financial institutions to issue mortgage loans and to induce the government sponsored enterprises to fund or purchase those mortgage loans based on false pretenses, representations and promises, which loans the institutions would not have issued, or would have issued with different terms."
The defendants provided false information to lenders to purchase properties, refinance properties and build properties, according to prosecutors. As part of the applications for mortgage loans, the defendants submitted inflated and false rent rolls, which included non-existent tenants and inflated rents to fraudulently increase the income for a building. To further inflate the income, defendants told lenders that they were receiving fake fees, such as stating that residents paid for cable when it was actually included in the rent, according to prosecutors.
Federal prosecutors in Buffalo have withdrawn the civil forfeiture case they filed against the Rochester developer Robert C. Morgan in October.
The defendants also fraudulently reduced and improperly capitalized expenses in order to make the property appear to generate more income to, again, justify a larger mortgage loan than they would otherwise qualify for, prosecutors said.
They took steps to conceal the fraud from the lenders by making vacant units appear occupied during inspections by turning radios on in vacant units, by placing welcome mats and shoes in hallways outside vacant units and by paying individuals to pretend to be tenants in units the inspectors would enter, prosecutors said.
In the wire fraud conspiracy to defraud insurers, Todd Morgan and Robert Morgan are accused of conspiring with others to present false and inflated contracts and invoices to insurance companies for repairs after damages to properties in Robert Morgan’s real estate portfolio, prosecutors said.
The defendants were arraigned before Schroeder and released on conditions.