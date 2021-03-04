New indictment accuses Morgan of 'wide-ranging' conspiracy to defraud

A new grand jury indictment accuses Rochester developer Robert C. Morgan and three co-defendants of obtaining money and property through what U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. called a "wide-ranging mortgage fraud scheme" that targeted financial institutions and government-sponsored enterprises.

The new 104-count indictment comes nearly five months after a federal judge dismissed an earlier 114-court criminal indictment against the four.

“Upon executing search warrants in this case, my office, together with our law enforcement partners, acted quickly to take action in an effort to try to limit the amount of damage occasioned by the defendants’ alleged widespread fraud,” Kennedy said in a statement. “While that effort succeeded in that objective, the unfortunate truth is that the swiftness with which we moved may have also contributed to the reasons for which the original indictment in this case was dismissed by the court. In the end, however, this new indictment now ensures that the defendants will be held to answer for the serious crimes alleged therein.”

Facing charges of wire and bank fraud are Morgan; his son Todd; his former finance chief, Michael Tremiti; and Buffalo mortgage broker Frank Giacobbe. Robert and Todd Morgan are also charged with defrauding insurance companies. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.