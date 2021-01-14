New housing, Dollar General, solar farm, car dealership on tap in the suburbs

It’s been a busy few days for local suburban planners, as a variety of new projects have come up for review.

• In Orchard Park, the Planning Board this week will consider a proposal for a 22-lot subdivision, to be located on vacant land on the south side of Jewett-Holmwood Road. The neighborhood, east of Deer Run, is to be called Smokes Creek Farms.

• A week later, on Jan. 20, the Hamburg Town Planning Board will review the proposal by the Broadway Group of Huntsville, Ala., to build a Dollar General store at 6505 Southwestern Blvd.

The $2 million project calls for an 8,960-square-foot building with 30 parking spaces on 1.36 acres, but it has drawn some opposition from neighbors worried about traffic and safety issues.

In Amherst, the Planning Board will review three projects when it meets Jan. 21.

• OurGeneration LLC, a community solar project developer, is seeking approval to develop the Amherst Solar Farm on 15 acres of land at 595 Schoelles Road, with post-mounted panels and other equipment on three locations around the site.

The project, on part of a 21.5-acre property owned by Cimato Enterprises, will produce power for the public electricity grid.