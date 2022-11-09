New GPS system to track the progress of Buffalo's snowplows: 'We are ready for the snow this year.'

Which Buffalo streets have been plowed?

A new GPS tracking system in Buffalo's 44 snowplows will provide the answer after each snowstorm this winter.

The new system displays an interactive map pinpointing specific streets and the status of snow removal at the locations.

But the system informs residents only the streets that have been plowed – and how long ago – not when streets will be plowed.

Nathan Marton, the city's new commissioner of public works, parks and streets, said he will look into providing that information. But predicting when a snowplow can reach a certain street is difficult, he said.

“Predicting when you get to a street based on the current amount of snowfall is hard to analyze,” said Marton, who has been on the job for a week. “We’ll look into the capabilities of the system, for sure.”

The GPS upgrade is the highlight of the city’s 2022-2023 Snow Removal Plan. The plan, which is updated annually, covers 800 miles of Buffalo streets for the upcoming winter season.

To use the interactive map, a person enters www.buffalony.gov/snowfleet on a computer, laptop or mobile device. A map of the city pops up and to the left of the screen is a “Snow Plow Status” bar. Enter a particular address, and the map will zoom to the area of the entered address.

A color-coding system indicates snow plow services on specific streets. Different colors indicate the services on the street. For instance, green means plows went down a particular street within the last six hours; blue indicates service within the last six to 12 hours; yellow means the street was plowed within 12 to 24 hours; and red means the street was serviced more than 24 hours earlier.

After record snowfall, frustration mounts as city residents wait for plows Snowed-in residents are not happy with City Hall's response in the wake of the snow storm that hit late Sunday night and covered Buffalo with a record amount of snow.

Snow removal has been an ongoing issue for residents. Residents grew frustrated with City Hall’s snow removal response to a record snowfall last January, when a foot-and-a-half of snow fell in Buffalo. Many streets were not plowed two days after the storm. Delivery trucks and passenger cars got stuck in snow-piled streets. Cars were covered in snow on both sides of many residential streets. And complains from angry constituents poured into Council member offices.

One of the main challenges during the storm were illegally parked cars.

Marton said he’s not sure if the GPS system is capable of tracking illegally parked cars. But Marton and Parking Commissioner Raymond M. Wagner, who was appointed last August, will be more proactive and work together, Marton said.

“I have had numerous conversations about how the two departments will be in lockstep in assessing illegally parked vehicles and making sure everyone is following the parking regulations when they go into effect in wintertime,” Marton said.

The plan lists 55 off-street parking lots throughout the city to be used during snow emergencies under the city’s residential area parking program. The lots are where people can move their cars free of charge as a way to relieve street parking congestion and make snowplowing easier. Lots are located in each of the nine Council districts.

The 2022-2023 Snow Removal Plan sets a goal to plow every street at least once within 24 hours after the end of a snowstorm.

Marton expressed confidence that public works crews will meet the challenge, adding he's had a lot of conversations with Deputy Public Works Commissioner Henry Jackson and Wagner, the parking commissioner.

“I think we are ready for the snow this year,” Marton said.

The Common Council confirmed Marton’s appointment last week. He previously served as the vice president of operations at D’Youville University since 2014. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo and a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

Click here to view the 2022-2023 city of Buffalo Snow plan.