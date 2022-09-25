New funding to offer 'incredible' close-up views of falls

More than $5 million in improvements to Niagara Falls State Park are slated for coming months stemming from an influx of new funding from Washington and Albany.

Rep. Brian Higgins announced the federal grant of $2.5 million over the weekend, which officials say is expected to be matched and slightly exceeded by state dollars. When the project is completed, visitors to New York's oldest state park will be afforded even closer views of the American Falls with improved access.

“Niagara Falls is a destination like none other drawing millions of visitors from around the world every year,” Higgins said. “This major investment creates new opportunities for up-close views of this grand natural wonder and builds on the great progress made in recent years to enhance the park experience.”

State Parks officials say stairways at the falls' base near the Maid of the Mist docks will be improved and allow for better and closer views, along with enhanced safety features. Parks spokeswoman Angela Berti said the required state match for the federal grant is "in the works," and will be announced in the near future.

But already, she said, park officials are designing the new facilities. Mark V. Mistretta, Niagara Region director for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said public hearings will soon seek input and suggestions. Berti added that the hearings are expected to take place in November.

Higgins said the award will improve the area around the observation tower, including an extended stairway trail from the Crow’s Nest viewing platform to the Prospect Point observation area. The improvements will provide visitors with greater access and "incredible" views of the falls, Higgins said.

The federal grant is awarded by the National Park Service through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. In July of 2020, Higgins supported and Congress approved the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act, which permanently and fully funded the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) at $900 million annually. The new Falls project (supported by the largest grant to date) is funded by the law, which Higgins said addresses environmental justice through enhanced green-space investments in communities and supports the $887 billion outdoor recreation economy.

Since the 1970s, the LWCF has funded more than a dozen grants supporting about $3.3 million in investments at Niagara Falls State Park. Previous grants supported improvements to Whirlpool State Park, the elevator building, the Niagara Gorge Hiking Trial, and other enhancements.