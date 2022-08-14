New fund established for survivors of Tops shooting: 'We’re trying to figure out how we’re supposed to live'

There are survivors of the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue who are not being helped yet financially – three months after the tragic events of that day – and as a result, a new fund will be started to assist them, according to East Buffalo community advocate Myles Carter.

Four survivors spoke Sunday afternoon at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on East North Street, telling harrowing stories of survival and the carnage they witnessed, resulting in the scars they take with them to this day.

And each of them said they do not qualify under the proper category to receive advance payments – some are unsure they’ll qualify at all for any of the nearly $5 million raised so far – from the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, managed by the National Compassion Fund. Three of the survivors say they’re out of work and unable to go back in their current mental state.

Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund expands eligibility for advance payments The fund created to support victims of the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops supermarket will make a wider group of people eligible for advance payments, following public criticism that the initial plan was too restrictive.

“We’re trying to figure out how we’re supposed to live,” said Kishia Douglas, who was a shopper that day at the East Buffalo Tops and has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. “We can’t focus on our mental health if we don’t know how we’re going to live.”

The four survivors at Sunday’s press conference and “many more” who have not been assisted financially yet are done waiting, Carter said. They've started an additional fundraiser through GoFundMe, and money from that will be split evenly between the survivors “who have not been helped in the way that was intended with the money raised.”

It can be accessed at gofundme.com/qzmzn-buffalo-tops-survivors-fund.

Carter said the new fund will support people who have already been identified but if more come forward and need help, it can be opened further to them.

“It is so they can continue to function as humans while they go through this,” he said.

The Rev. Mark Blue, president of the NAACP's Buffalo chapter and co-chair of the Buffalo 5/14 steering committee, said last month that the public’s feedback has influenced the committee's decision.

"We want to make sure that we're doing things in decency and in order, and that we're looking at our community and doing our best to help our community have some closure," Blue said.

Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund – created to support victims of the mass shooting at Tops, which was carried out by a white supremacist – has made available advance payments to individuals who fit into categories A and B: $25,000 each to the legal heirs of each of the 10 people killed in the attack, and $10,000 to people who were wounded by gunfire or shrapnel at the scene and hospitalized overnight, respectively. The fund has already released $155,000 in advance payments.

Last month, the steering committee in charge of allocating these funds made a wider group of people eligible for advance payments, following public criticism that the initial plan was too restrictive. The fund will make $3,500 advance payments available to people in two additional categories: those who were at the store and suffered psychological trauma, and those who suffered non-gunshot physical injuries for which they received medical treatment by May 21.

Survivors of Tops shooting share stories as 5/14 fund gathers public input Thursday's meeting at City Honors School marked the end of the public comment period about the draft protocol, which sets out proposed rules for the Buffalo 5/14 Fund, including eligibility guidelines for the recipients. The fund's steering committee will finalize the rules and is expected to publish them Tuesday.

But none of those payments to the two additional groups have been released yet, according to Carter, who had initially been encouraged by the opening of additional advance payments. Carter said Sunday these survivors must wait to be considered until at least Aug. 16, when the application process opens, and survivors have until Sept. 14 to submit applications.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

An application assistance event for survivors will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Macedonia Baptist Church, 237 E. North St.

The steering committee is set to approve a funds distribution plan on Oct. 19, and distribution to the eligible beneficiaries will start, on a rolling basis, on Oct. 24.

Carter also believes that some survivors are being misclassified.

For example, Robia Gary, who was in the Jefferson Avenue Tops that day with her 14-year-old daughter, has not been put into Category B, even though her scalp was burned by the heat of the gun used in the attack when the shooter put the weapon barrel to her head.

Gary recounted the emotional story Sunday of how she watched Tops security guard and former police officer Aaron Salter Jr. bravely attempt to defend the store and fire at the shooter, who was wearing body armor, before being shot himself and how she begged for her life as the shooter closed in on her and her daughter.

She said she’s frustrated that people are being divided and categorized based on someone’s interpretation of whether they’re worthy to get money from the victims’ fund.

“I was in the belly of the beast,” Gary said, as she broke down sobbing. “I didn’t ask for this. Every day I cry. Every day I’m emotional.”

“We shouldn’t be left out. … I feel like I don’t even matter.”

Tops reopened two months after the May 14 tragedy, but Carter said many of the survivors have been “left to struggle” as food giveaways in East Buffalo have become fewer and there's less focus on survivors in the aftermath of the incident.

“Those who have survived feel forgotten,” he said. “As everyone moves on, we still have to fight for the survivors of that day.”

While Douglas has been denied money from the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund by victim services after waiting more than two months for a review, others like Tisiah Stewart, who ran out of the store that day after hearing gunfire, are still awaiting responses, Carter said.

As money starts to flow to families, victims of Tops shooting, some survivors feel left out Leaders of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund said they have started making payments from the fund as a way to rush needed financial help to the victims and their families, even before all the rules for distributing the money are set.

Stewart, 21, who had to be treated at the hospital for injuries to his feet, stopped working at his job at McDonald's four weeks after the mass shooting because “it was too loud” for him at the restaurant and he was not sleeping or eating much.

The Buffalo 5/14 fund was established by Tops Markets in conjunction with the Compassion Fund. A town hall meeting, where some of the survivors voiced their concerns about eligibility for the fund, was held July 26 as the final protocol came out. The fund closes to donations on Sept. 20.

The fifth category of eligible recipients consists of Tops employees who were assigned to the Jefferson Avenue store as of May 14 but were not present at the store when the racist attack occurred. They are not eligible for advance payments.

Carter is also asking that Tops refund all transactions May 14 at the Jefferson Avenue store.