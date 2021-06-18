New fitness studio owner, a former Broadway dancer, offers special Pride class

Lancaster native Nicky Venditti – who left his job as a dance captain for the Broadway touring production of the musical “Wicked,” and recently opened a dance fitness studio in Williamsville – will host a special Just Dance! class at 10 a.m. next Saturday, with proceeds going to the Pride Center of WNY.

Last month, Nick Venditti Fitness and Wellness opened in Suite 450 off the back lot of the Village Square plaza, along Garrison Road at Main Street in Williamsville.

Venditti, who also has performed in the Radio City Music Hall Christmas spectacular, took up yoga eight years ago to help stay fit and lower the stress of professional theater life.

“It’s a dream and it’s amazing,” he said, “but it’s work ... and it can be overwhelming after a while.”

Venditti is a certified vinyasa yoga instructor, personal trainer and functional health coach. He offers Dance and Tone, Flow and Tone and Just Dance! classes, which vary in intensity.

Those who pay for five classes this month get an extra class free. Those who book 10 get an extra class and free training session. For more information or to sign up for a class, visit nickyvenditti.com. The special Pride dance class costs $20; register at nickyvenditti.com/pride-class.

