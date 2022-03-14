New federal money to connect DL&W to KeyBank Center; aid other 'green' projects

"It was one of the missing pieces, and this really fills the gap," George said in an interview, adding planners can now address the utility relocation, as well as all other options for entering and exiting the arena.

"We've always pursued it," he added.

Planners will also continue studying stairway entrances to the terminal via a tower at the foot of Illinois Street, he said, and from an adjacent parking garage. The goal, George added, is for skywalk construction to coincide with the planned opening in 2024 of the new Metro Rail station on the DL&W's first floor adjacent to the Buffalo River.

The money announced Monday by the lawmakers amounts to at least partial success in obtaining federal support for the DL&W project. And it followed criticism from Higgins just after the NFTA suspended the skywalk project in 2019 noting a possible "softening of their commitment" and lack of interest by potential developers.