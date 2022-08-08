New federal funds aim for 'safe, walkable, bikeable' Main Street in Buffalo

Buffalo's Main Street is now assured of a major overhaul between Goodell Street and Kensington Avenue that will eliminate existing pot holes, add bike lanes and boost walkability as a result of $25 million in new federal funding.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced the award on Monday, about a month after joining Mayor Byron W. Brown in Buffalo for a news conference on Main Street. At that time, he pledged efforts to secure money from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, and designated the project as a top priority for Buffalo. After personal lobbying of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the senator announced its successful award on Monday.

Motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and city leaders have complained for years about the deteriorating condition of the city's main artery, especially the 2.5-mile stretch earmarked for attention in the new grant. Many of the problems stemmed from years of heavy construction vehicles working on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and tearing up Main Street. Success in obtaining funds from the highly competitive grant will now result in a "safe, walkable, bikeable street that works for all Buffalonians," Schumer said.

"Now that the Children's Hospital project is complete, and traffic finally brought back to parts of Main, it's time for mid-Main," he said in a Monday phone interview, adding the principal thoroughfare of the state's second largest city should accommodate its heavy traffic levels without potholes and rough pavement.

"It will look beautiful, too," noting the project will result in not only physical but symbolic improvements since Main Street will not impose a "barrier" between the east and west portions of the city.

"We want to bring the city together," he said. "This is an actual 'stone in the ground' reconnection."

The project will:

• Mill and repave the roadway, eliminate potholes and allow for a new, safer traffic design.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• Add new crosswalks and curbs with Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps and signal infrastructure.

• Create raised accessible bike lanes with barriers to prevent accidents.

• Improve aesthetics with benches, bike racks, signage, LED lighting and green space.

• Showcase local artists and artisans with commissioned works highlighting Buffalo’s cultural heritages.

Schumer noted that federal funding through the RAISE program adds to previous versions committing $33 million for the city portion of Route 5, especially in returning cars to portions of Main Street. In addition, $54 million that New York State has committed to the Cars Sharing Main project stem from Schumer's efforts to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs law.

Schumer, running this year for re-election to a fifth term, pointed to the weekend passage of a historic climate change, tax and health care bill that emerged as a significant victory for Senate Democrats and the Biden administration. He called the 27-hour session beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday the longest vote of his years in Washington, but also "one of the most significant pieces of legislation" of his tenure.

But he called the new program for Buffalo "icing on the cake."

"I focus on the specific as well," he said.

The senator said Monday that while several new, physical improvements will result from the federal funds, he is also encouraged by eliminating a deteriorated Main Street as a division between the city's east and west sides.