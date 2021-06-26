New Fantasy Island owner plans 'classic, vintage' theme park

A new name, new attractions and, by next month, an open waterpark.

That's what new owner Gene Staples says is in store for Fantasy Island.

First though, extensive damage from vandalism throughout the park will need to be repaired. That process has already begun, and a security team made up of off-duty police and sheriff's officers is in place to keep new vandals out.

"They kicked in every door, 90% of the windows were smashed. Sinks, toilets that were in good condition and recently replaced all smashed by kids and people coming in, and for no good reason except to be destructive," Staples said.

The damage is largely from so-called "urban explorers" from outside the region who have broken into the park – some of them documenting their exploits on YouTube.

Word has gotten around in online forums – inaccurately – that the park is abandoned. Staples' team just finished removing graffiti from the water park – which took five people two weeks to complete – and is trying to get the word out that the park is being refurbished – not abandoned.

"It's no different than someone who would hop the fence or try to break into Six Flags park or Cedar Fair. You can't just come in and not have repercussions," he said.