New Fantasy Island owner plans 'classic, vintage' theme park

A new name, new attractions and, by next month, an open waterpark.
That's what new owner Gene Staples says is in store for Fantasy Island.
The owner of amusement parks in Indiana and New Jersey is close to finalizing a deal to lease the Grand Island property from owner STORE Capital, according to Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney.
First though, extensive damage from vandalism throughout the park will need to be repaired. That process has already begun, and a security team made up of off-duty police and sheriff's officers is in place to keep new vandals out.
"They kicked in every door, 90% of the windows were smashed. Sinks, toilets that were in good condition and recently replaced all smashed by kids and people coming in, and for no good reason except to be destructive," Staples said.
The damage is largely from so-called "urban explorers" from outside the region who have broken into the park – some of them documenting their exploits on YouTube.
Those dreaming of a reopened Fantasy Island are still millions of dollars away from seeing it happen.
Word has gotten around in online forums – inaccurately – that the park is abandoned. Staples' team just finished removing graffiti from the water park – which took five people two weeks to complete – and is trying to get the word out that the park is being refurbished – not abandoned.
"It's no different than someone who would hop the fence or try to break into Six Flags park or Cedar Fair. You can't just come in and not have repercussions," he said.
The park will be renamed, mostly because there is another theme park called Fantasy Island in New Jersey, Staples said. The new name is under wraps for now, but will better represent the Western New York region, he said.
A policy instituted under Apex that rankled budget-conscious families – the prohibition of coolers and outside food – will stay in place. But the money from food and drink sales will go straight back into the park for many years to come, he said.
"It's a really difficult thing because I understand that change is very difficult for people," Staples said. "But you also have to recognize that a big part of the experience of going to the park, and a big part of our revenue base that helps bring in new attractions and keep things fresh and improve the park is a derivative of in-park sales."
Along those lines, the food and beverage program at the park will get an extreme makeover, as Staples partners with local restaurant owners to give families more options than traditional theme park fare.
But that won't happen until next year, when the amusement park itself is slated to reopen. Staples will spend the winter getting ready for the reopening, working with ride brokers and friends in the amusement park industry to buy rides for all ages from around the world.
After Apex closed the park last February, most rides were dismantled and sold. All that remains are the Ferris wheel and the Silver Comet roller coaster – both of which need repairs, Staples said.
The new rides will be more fitting for the medium-sized park, he said, describing Fantasy Island's former attractions as "carnival rides" from different eras that "didn't fit the park." The plan is to bring in rides that "look like they belong," he said.
"Our brand is bringing back that classic, vintage amusement park that has the lights, the smells, the sounds, the feel that you're stepping into a timeless relic," Staples said.
Without spilling many details, Staples said the park will open with one new roller coaster that will be a "major attraction." Staples is also a fan of classic Allen Herschell rides and Hampton brand rides from the 1940s, '50s and '60s.
Staples' company Indiana Beach Holdings, which operates under his family's Chicago-based real estate investment firm E.A. Staples, also owns Indiana Beach theme park in Indiana and Clementon Park and Splash World in New Jersey.
Cooped-up patrons flocked to Indiana Beach last year, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Staples said. He expects the Grand Island water park to be similarly well attended this summer now that Covid-19 restrictions are lifting, even though the park is early in its transformation.
"We just ask that people be patient and bear with us," Staples said.