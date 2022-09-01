New evening farmers market launches Thursday at Delavan Grider Center

A new farmers market is coming to East Buffalo.

As part of its community outreach to Buffalo’s East Side, KeyBank is partnering with the African Heritage Food Co-op, Buffalo Go Green and the Delavan Grider Community Center to offer an evening farmers market every other Thursday at the community center starting this week.

The market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. outside the Delavan center in fair weather and inside in inclement weather, organizers said.

The goal is to bring a new option for purchasing fresh food to an underserved area of Buffalo and expand on resources being built or strengthened on the city’s East Side in response to the May 14 mass shooting.

Chiwuike “Chi-Chi” Owunwanne, KeyBank corporate responsibility officer, said the farmers market will run biweekly at least through the end of this year but will continue beyond that if it’s well-received.

“If this is successful and proves to serve what the community needs, we will marshal whatever resources are necessary to continue it,” he said.

Candace Moppins, executive director of the Metro Community Development Corp., which operates the Delavan Grider center, said her team is excited to offer a fresh food market in the neighborhood served by the center, which is about two miles away from the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue, the area’s main supermarket.

Field & Fork expands access to fresh produce on Buffalo’s East Side This year’s harvest of fresh, local fruit and vegetables just grew more plentiful for residents of Buffalo’s East Side food desert who qualify for SNAP purchases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The lack of food options on Buffalo’s East Side stood out after an avowed white supremacist targeted that store May 14, killing 10 Black people and wounding three other people. The hate crime closed the store for two months and sparked a new focus on the need to work on food equity and increasing fresh food options in the city.

“This project is so needed,” Moppins said. “We see everyday people that need a hand up, not necessarily a handout, and options for fruit and vegetables and places where they are not stigmatized by the color of their skin or what their wallet has in it. ”

KeyBank opened its fifth East Side branch at Delavan Avenue and Grider Street in 2019 in response to community requests, Owunwanne said. After the May 14 massacre, KeyBank allocated $250,000 to provide fast-access grants to nonprofit organizations involved in assisting families in that area, including the African Heritage Food Co-op, Buffalo Go Green and the Delavan Grider center.

Alexander Wright, founder of the African Heritage Food Co-op, and Allison DeHonney of Buffalo Go Green, said they will bring an assortment of seasonal fruits and vegetables to Thursday’s market and welcome feedback from market shoppers to determine future offerings.

“Allison and I have a pretty good idea of what people in the community want to see. For example, in November we know they will want extra sweet potatoes and collards for Thanksgiving,” he said. “Right now, we are offering the fall harvest, so we have things like donut peaches now and apples are coming. We typically do surveys to figure out exactly what people want.”

DeHonney noted that the market will accept all forms of payment including EBT cards, cash, checks and credit, and patrons who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are encouraged to sign up for the Double Up Food Bucks program that matches every dollar they spend on fresh produce.

She said anyone who comes to the market Thursday also will receive a $10 food voucher to assist them with their purchases.

“There are a lot of customers who are working and may not qualify for SNAP, and we don’t want to exclude them,” she said.

The partners said they hope the market not only provides a new option for the immediate community, but an attraction that may bring people from other areas of Western New York into the community to support it. Moppins said the market will include a Children’s Corner that she hopes people will volunteer to assist with by reading books or leading activities.

“Every community deserves a great farmers market,” Wright said. “And we hope that our allies and people outside of East Buffalo will get involved in coming down to support things like this.”