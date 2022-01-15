New Erie County sheriff keeps former Sheriff Timothy Howard on as clerk

Former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard decided not to run for another term. But he continues to work for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. On paper, he’s a clerk making around $46,000 a year.
Howard was reached Friday morning at home, where he said he is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. He said that in his new job he helps complete background checks on pistol-permit applicants and can work from his residence.
“I like doing it, to help with the backlog that has existed for 10 years,” said Howard, who has spoken at rallies championing the Second Amendment.
He still has his county-issued take-home vehicle but might be returning it in a few days, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said.
Howard was hired by the fellow Republican he endorsed for sheriff, John C. Garcia, who narrowly won last year’s election. County payroll records indicate the new job began Jan. 1, the same day Howard relinquished the title of sheriff and Garcia took over.
Garcia, in a written statement, described an aspect of the job that Howard did not mention. The new sheriff said he's keeping the old one around because he needs his institutional memory, for up to six months.
During the last 24 years, Garcia explained, the Sheriff’s Office entered into agreements with federal, state and local agencies.
"In order to fulfill my promise to the voters of performing a top-to-bottom assessment of the office, it is imperative that we obtain the reasoning behind the aforementioned agreements and that we do so without delay," Garcia said. "Former Sheriff Howard is in a temporary, nonsupervisory assignment that will last between three and six months. The position is designed for the sole purpose of assisting with my administration’s transition while we contemporaneously contend with the pandemic, manpower shortages, the opiate epidemic, the surge in violence and beyond."
Howard was a Sheriff's Office employee through those 24 years, first as a high-ranking aide to then-Sheriff Patrick Gallivan and then as sheriff himself. Thirty-two inmates died while he was at the helm. The U.S. Justice Department took him to court to improve inmate conditions, and a state watchdog agency called the county jails among New York's worst-run.
Late in his tenure he signed a consent order admitting he did not adequately investigate reports of sexual contact between his staff and inmates. The union representing road deputies filed a grievance over the departmental badges he would give to friends who had not gone through police training. When he testified for a civil lawsuit last April, Howard said he would spend one day a week in the office and never went into the adjacent Holding Center, which he oversaw.
He remains popular in some quarters. On Jan. 7, Howard was toasted in Orchard Park at a $45-a-person retirement party, even though he was not retiring.
"I would definitely say I was disappointed," Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, D-Buffalo, said of her reaction to the news that Howard remains with the office. While she clashed with Howard many times, she said Garcia has the right to hire whomever he wants. Still, she said: "I look forward to the day that Erie County doesn't have Tim Howard involved in our criminal justice system."
His new county post is considered a full-time job, and he has begun his first year as supervisor of the Town of Wales, a part-time post that will pay him $33,362 this year, the town budget shows. Howard, 71, can continue to draw the government pension earned during his years with the State Police.
Howard has worn multiple hats before. After winning re-election in 2013, he took a part-time job with M&T Bank. He worked alongside other moonlighting Sheriff’s Office employees to help the bank detect money-laundering and comply with federal regulations. The work was “honest, honorable and fulfilling," he told The Buffalo News at the time.
During last year’s campaign, Garcia said the office needed a transformation in order to become a modern law enforcement agency. He promised a new approach, but has kept Howard and many of his aides on the payroll.
While Thomas Diina was removed as jail management superintendent, he occupies a newly created post of chief of community reintegration. Undersheriff John W. Greenan returned to his former job as chief of administration. Scott Patronik continued as chief of technology. Christa Cutrona remained as director of correctional health.