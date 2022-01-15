New Erie County sheriff keeps former Sheriff Timothy Howard on as clerk

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"In order to fulfill my promise to the voters of performing a top-to-bottom assessment of the office, it is imperative that we obtain the reasoning behind the aforementioned agreements and that we do so without delay," Garcia said. "Former Sheriff Howard is in a temporary, nonsupervisory assignment that will last between three and six months. The position is designed for the sole purpose of assisting with my administration’s transition while we contemporaneously contend with the pandemic, manpower shortages, the opiate epidemic, the surge in violence and beyond."

Howard was a Sheriff's Office employee through those 24 years, first as a high-ranking aide to then-Sheriff Patrick Gallivan and then as sheriff himself. Thirty-two inmates died while he was at the helm. The U.S. Justice Department took him to court to improve inmate conditions, and a state watchdog agency called the county jails among New York's worst-run.