New Erie County Legislature districts preserve the status quo

"Democrats could have drawn more districts in their favor," he said. "They probably could have got an 8-3 majority."

Instead, he said, it appears the redrawn lines help safeguard Democratic seats in districts where Republicans might pose more of a threat, such as the 4th District seat held by Republican-turned Democratic Kevin Hardwick, who is vacating his seat to serve as county comptroller.

The 9th District seat narrowly won by Democrat John Gilmour, D-Hamburg, also appears to have picked up more Democratic voters, said Donahue, who ran a rough analysis on the changes using a redistricting app.

"I think the biggest winner here is John Gilmour," he said. "He just barely squeaked by last time."

The Republican-supported minority caucus raised relatively few issues regarding the proposed maps, and Republican members of the Advisory Committee on Reapportionment did not draw or submit alternative maps to the ones developed by the Democratic majority.

Ten of 11 Erie County Legislature districts are showing population growth, except for District 11, so all districts are seeing boundary changes, said Timothy Callan, a Legislature chief of staff supporting the Advisory Committee on Reapportionment.