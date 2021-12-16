New Erie County Legislature districts preserve the status quo

The district lines for Erie County Legislature seats will change in January because of countywide population growth. And for the most part, the new lines protect the status quo that currently gives the Legislature a 7-4 Democratic majority.
The districts also keep the four districts that are in Republican hands safely conservative.
The Legislature voted to adopt the new district lines on Thursday without comment.
"It sounds like a more incumbent protection map," said Shawn Donahue, an assistant political science professor at the University at Buffalo who follows redistricting and gerrymandering changes.
The region’s gains – driven entirely by residents of color, many likely refugees and immigrants – appeared to vindicate local political leaders who have championed immigration as a means for reversing the area’s long-term shrinkage.
Drawing new political district boundaries matters because it affects how well people and communities are represented by their elected leaders. Boundary lines affect both racial and political party makeup of governing bodies like the County Legislature.
The majority of legislature districts saw tweaks to their lines, though residents in Grand Island, Tonawanda, Concord, Springville, Marilla and Sardinia will see bigger changes in representation.
Other city and suburban districts saw more minor adjustments.
Donahue said the new lines safeguard a Democratic majority, but could have been redrawn to further marginalize the County Legislature's Republican representation.
"Democrats could have drawn more districts in their favor," he said. "They probably could have got an 8-3 majority."
Instead, he said, it appears the redrawn lines help safeguard Democratic seats in districts where Republicans might pose more of a threat, such as the 4th District seat held by Republican-turned Democratic Kevin Hardwick, who is vacating his seat to serve as county comptroller.
The 9th District seat narrowly won by Democrat John Gilmour, D-Hamburg, also appears to have picked up more Democratic voters, said Donahue, who ran a rough analysis on the changes using a redistricting app.
"I think the biggest winner here is John Gilmour," he said. "He just barely squeaked by last time."
The Republican-supported minority caucus raised relatively few issues regarding the proposed maps, and Republican members of the Advisory Committee on Reapportionment did not draw or submit alternative maps to the ones developed by the Democratic majority.
Ten of 11 Erie County Legislature districts are showing population growth, except for District 11, so all districts are seeing boundary changes, said Timothy Callan, a Legislature chief of staff supporting the Advisory Committee on Reapportionment.
The new district lines go into effect in January.
Here's a rough breakdown of how the new district lines are changing:
District 1: Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo. (Buffalo – East Side, MLK Park, Downtown/Central Business District, Allentown, Lower West Side)
This district, one of the fastest growing, will lose part of the city's Babcock and Valley neighborhoods, as well as some of the Outer Harbor neighborhood to District 9.
District 2: Legislator April Baskin, D-Buffalo. (Buffalo – West Side, Elmwood Village, Black Rock, Delaware Park, Hamlin Park, Kensington, Kenfield, Leroy)
This district, also one of the fastest growing, will lose the Black Rock and Delaware Park neighborhoods to District 3, and will see other minor adjustments.
District 3: Legislator Lisa Chimera, D-Kenmore. (North Buffalo, the University at Buffalo South Campus, Kenmore, Town of Tonawanda)
This district would will lose a chunk of North Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda to District to District 4, but will gain Grand Island and include all of the Village of Kenmore.
District 4: Legislator Kevin Hardwick, D-City of Tonawanda/incoming Legislator John Bargnesi, D-Town of Tonawanda. (Grand Island, Tonawanda city and town, part of Village of Kenmore)
This district will be significantly redrawn, losing Grand Island, the Village of Kenmore and a small part of the Town of Tonawanda to District 3. It would gain a bigger portion of the Town of Tonawanda, as well part of North Buffalo and the UB South Campus.
District 5: Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst. (Williamsville and Amherst)
This district will gain some neighborhoods in Cheektowaga near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
District 6: Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence. (Clarence, Newstead, east and north Amherst)
Minor boundary changes in Amherst are recommended, which will not change representation for most residents.
District 7: Legislator Timothy Meyers, D-Cheektowaga. (Cheektowaga and Buffalo neighborhoods Kaisertown and Cazenovia Park)
This district will extend the southern Cheektowaga border to encompass more neighborhoods. This district will also gain a section of northwest West Seneca.
District 8: Legislator Frank Todaro, R-Lancaster. (towns and villages of Lancaster and Alden, Village of Depew, edge of Cheektowaga)
This district will gain Marilla.
District 9: Legislator John Gilmour, D-Hamburg. (Hamburg, Lackawanna and South Buffalo)
This district loses some of southern Hamburg, but gains the Larkinville and Valley neighborhoods in Buffalo.
District 10: Legislator Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca. (West Seneca, Elma, Marilla, Aurora, Wales, Colden, Holland)
This district will lose Marilla to District 8, but will gain Sardinia, Concord and Springville.
District 11: Legislator John Mills, R-Orchard Park. (Orchard Park, Evans, Eden, Boston, Brant, North Collins, Collins, Concord, Sardinia, Cattaraugus Reservation)
This district will lose Sardinia, Concord and Springville to District 10, but will gain a southern section of Hamburg.
View the current district maps at elections.erie.gov/DistMap2. View the new 2022 district maps at www2.erie.gov/legislature/advisory-committee-reapportionment-maps.