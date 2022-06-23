New Erie County contract with white-collar union to cost $153 million

The Erie County Legislature on Thursday approved a 5½-year contract between the county and its white-collar union that will result in raises of more than 16% over the life of the contract, plus hourly wage increases of $2.50 across the board.

The cumulative cost to the county and taxpayers for the new agreement, based on the contract terms, is $153 million.

Erie County Legislature takes wait-and-see approach to overtime policy for political appointees Fifty-four political appointees, described in past years as "salaried," received $1.3 million in overtime pay in 2020. They also received several hundred thousand more dollars in overtime and year-end compensatory time cash outs in 2021.

The agreement with the Civil Service Employees Association Local 815 affects roughly 3,500 county and county-affiliated employees, including those who work for Erie County Medical Center, SUNY Erie Community College, and the Buffalo and Erie County Libraries.

However, due to the fiscal distress facing the community college, ECC employees were excluded from seeing any financial increases or raises under the new contract deal. This was also true when the county negotiated a new contract with its blue collar union a month ago.

"We did agree to revisit the terms of this contract for ECC employees in the future with the hope that a better fiscal outlook will allow for some consideration being given to ECC employees," said Labor Relations Commissioner Joshua Pennel.

Aside from additional money for wages and benefits, the $153 million contract cost includes parking reimbursement benefits, valued at $3.7 million, and the new wage step increase for employee longevity, which will cost the county $3 million.

County budget and labor administrators said they expect unanticipated casino revenue and significant sales tax growth of 17% to 20% year-over-year to cover the financial cost of the new contract, even if that rate of growth does not continue.

The pay increases are expected to make it easier to attract and retain employees at a time of rising labor rates and inflation, county administrators said. It also reflects some additional work rule flexibility that would benefit the county, Pennel said.

"There is a great deal of latitude and flexibility given to management within this contract which will allow departments to better utilize their staff in order to further their mission," he told legislators.

Legislators said they believe the contract reflects a fair deal for both sides.

Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, however, said that based on his office's review of the contract cost and other factors, he has concerns about the long-term fiscal burden to the county and questions the assumptions made by the administration regarding its ability to sustain these higher costs for the long term.

"Given looming possible economic trends, these assumptions may not be reliable," he said in his letter to legislators.

