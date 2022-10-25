New Era's Chris Koch relinquishes day-to-day operations to longtime execs Grundtisch, Patterson

Chris Koch, whose family started New Era Cap more than a century ago, is stepping aside from the day-to-day leadership of the Buffalo-based headwear and apparel brand.

Stepping into his role as president are longtime New Era executives Jim Grundtisch and Jim Patterson. Both men will serve as co-presidents.

Koch, who is turning 62 this month, retains his title as CEO and will focus on merger and acquisition opportunities, board governance and long-term and succession planning, according to a company news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Grundtisch, who has been largely responsible over the last two decades for building New Era’s global operations in South America, Europe and Asia, is now New Era’s president of global brand. Until this promotion, he was most recently New Era’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

Patterson, who most recently was the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, is now president of global operations. He helped steer New Era’s business operations through a series of expansions and challenges, which in recent years have included the closing of the company’s longtime Derby manufacturing plant; the layoff and rehiring of employees during the pandemic; and the company’s private-equity deal with ACON Investments, which took a 15%-20% position in New Era last year, and expanded it this summer.

That recent deal also positions Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Basketball Association – all New Era licensing partners – as minority owners in the apparel company.

In a release, New Era said that Grundtisch and Patterson will “advance three strategic business pillar initiatives — brand, e-commerce, and apparel,” while Koch will “examine various investment and financial growth options available to achieve New Era Cap’s stated goals of solidifying corporate culture, brand, and market share to insure the company’s future.”