New dome needed atop Fatima Shrine in Lewiston

The 432 composite glass panels featuring an outline of the Northern Hemisphere has made the dome of the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Fatima in Lewiston one of the most imposing in Western New York.

But the dome, with a diameter of 89 feet, is leaky. Water seepage has for years left rust stains on the carpeting and damaged pews.

VISITORS ARE DRAWN TO THE LASTING POWER OF FATIMA If you plan nothing else about a trip to Fatima, factor in the 13th day of the months from May to October. Doing so will go a long way toward dictating the kind of experience you’ll have. Some four million people tour Fatima each year, drawn by an appearance of the Virgin Mary reported here 88 years ago by

Five-gallon pails are distributed around the 400-person sanctuary to capture the rain during church services, leaving congregants to listen to the drip-drip of rain hitting the buckets.

"The dome leaks terribly, and it's only getting worse," Rev. Peter Calabrese said.

He said he'll miss the original dome, but added that the statue on top of the dome will remain.

"As long as we retain the icon of the Blessed Mother on top of the Northern Hemisphere, we will retain a connectivity with the original," Calabrese said.

The towering statue of Vermont granite stands 13 feet tall and is the most prominent of the numerous statuary spread across the Fatima Shrine property that has also made the site a roadside attraction.

Calabrese has hired Buffalo architect Gerald Strickland to design a new dome. He is hoping to start a capital campaign in the near future to raise the $3.7 million needed.

With $1.5 million raised to date, he is seeking an experienced fundraising director to raise the remaining $2.2 million.

The shrine began in 1954 on 16 acres of farmland donated by Walter Ciurzak. It was part of an effort by Catholic Polish and Italian communities in Niagara County to support the Barnabite Fathers, a missionary order in the area, and to honor Mary, who in the New Testament is the mother of Jesus Christ.

Christmas displays light up Our Lady of Fatima Shrine each night YOUNGSTOWN — The grounds at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine are aglow for the season, with more than 75 lighted Christmas displays on 15 acres available for free viewing from 5 to 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 6. A hike to the top of the Basilica of the National Shrine gives an astonishing bird’s-eye — or angel’s — view of

A tradition soon began of people bringing statues to add to the original statues of Our Lady of Fatima with three children and sheep, Calabrese said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There are now about 150 saints represented in mostly Carrara marble in a grassy area in front of the church augmented by a large fountain.

A bronze statue near the entrance portrays three children, Lucia, Francisco and Jacinta, who Catholics believe Mary spoke to in 1917 in Fatima, Portugal.

Construction of the church began in 1961 and was completed in 1965. The dome was finished in 1964, the same year the symbol of the New York World's Fair was the Unisphere, a stainless-steel globe.

The church received the honorary title of "Basilica" in 1975, which Calabrese said signifies that it holds a special relationship to the Vatican.

Photos: A Closer Look Our Lady of Fatima Shrine Our Lady of Fatima Shrine has become a place of natural beauty, art, communal prayer and renewal to thousands who visit the unique buildings a…

Most of the Fatima Shrine's tens of thousands of annual visitors seeking respite and spiritual renewal – Calabrese estimated it could be 70,000 – that come from outside the region arrive from New York City or Ontario, he said. They also come to see the historic relics on the walls, he said.

International groups, including from Honduras, Guatemala, Brazil and Australia, have tended to come to the Fatima Shrine when they're already in the state for other reasons.

The shrine also sees annual trips of around 3,000 Vietnamese, mostly from the northeast, and 1,500 Filipinos, who arrive on the last Saturday in July.

Strickland said the New York State building code now requires laminated glass for a dome, and the insulated glazing system planned can't work with the existing system due to safety and liability concerns.

The new dome will have laminated, fritted glass designed to give the recreated North American continents a sharper, etched appearance, he said.

"This will be much better and nicer, in my opinion," Strickland said. "You'll see the entire structure from the exterior."

It is also hoped that the new dome may help offset the impact of the addition in 2008 of an ambulatory that encircles the building. The structure has reduced air flow, leaving the building cold in the winter and sweltering in the summer, Calabrese said.

The new plans hope to combat these problems through HVAC modifications and the dome's reflectivity and insularity to help with cooling and heating.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.