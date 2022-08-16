 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Covid cases continue to decline in Erie County, but circulation remains high

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Buffalo and Erie County has declined slightly for the fourth straight week, the Erie County Department of Health reported Tuesday, but the circulation of the virus remains high.

The total of 1,213 new cases for the week ending Aug. 13 represented a 4% decrease from the previous week's count of 1,261. The number does not include at-home tests.

Health officials said Buffalo, which has 29.2% of the county's population, accounted for 26.3% of all the new cases.

The report noted that Erie County remains at a low community level for the virus, with a case rate of 127.1 per 100,000, down from 132.1 a week earlier. However, under CDC community transmission guidelines, the county still is rated "high."

According to health officials, testing for viral particles in the county wastewater systems through Aug. 2 showed large increases in the Amherst and Bird Island sewer systems and small increases for those in the City of Tonawanda, Kenmore-Tonawanda and Big Sister Creek.

"These data show that Covid-19 continues to circulate within Erie County at a high level," officials said.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

