New Covid, better treatments: Weapons and tactics used for Omicron, variants to follow

0:46 At-home Covid-19 tests: Here's how to get them for free Those seeking at-home Covid-19 tests should remember two tracks: the track where insurers will pay for at-home tests, and the track where you will soon be able to get tests mailed to your home, writes Jerry Zremski.

Physicians stress that the emergency department doesn’t provide Covid-19 tests to the general public and is designed to serve people with pressing medical needs. In the case of Covid-19, that involves those with shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, dehydration and low oxygen levels, said Dr. Kevin Shiley, an infectious disease specialist with Catholic Health.

Of particular concern are patients at high risk who ignore serious symptoms.

“Covid is a slow march,” said Hereth, with Kaleida Health. “This is something that evolves over weeks. We've been seeing some people who haven't seen a doctor in years, who have been sick for two, three weeks, whose wife finally says, ‘Hey, you better get your backside to the hospital. Then we're dealing with not just inflammation, but the start of fibrosis in the lungs, so that becomes damage control.”

The Omicron surge has forced hospitals to test all those considered for admission and bundle patients who test positive together in the same unit or collection of rooms.