New Covid, better treatments: Weapons and tactics used for Omicron, variants to follow

The most important thing you can do to lower the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 going forward is to keep up with your vaccination schedule, doctors on the front lines of pandemic care say.
But if you do get sick – and your condition goes south – new medications and treatment strategies have continued to improve since the early months of the pandemic, when teams in intensive care units were at a loss while confronting waning patient survival.
“We have a lot of tools,” said Dr. James Hereth, an internist who has split his time during the pandemic treating ICU patients at Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst.
Providers in the Buffalo Niagara region have used the following data-driven treatment strategies and therapies recommended by federal health agencies and professional medical associations.
Primary care
Vaccinated or not, if you test positive for Covid-19 or come down with symptoms of a respiratory illness, contact your primary health care provider, who will likely recommend rest, over-the-counter cold and pain medications and fever reducers as needed.
To be sure, those fully vaccinated have been hospitalized and died with Covid-19, but through November, the unvaccinated were 13 times more likely to become infected and 68 times more likely to die from the disease than those fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Omicron surge has slightly changed the balance of those risks, but primary care providers said unvaccinated patients continue to have higher risks.
About 86% of the 8,800 patients at Amherst Medical Associates have been vaccinated, said Dr. Adnaan Sheriff, one of its seven treating family health specialists. Two patients, including one with a history of blood clots, had moderate reactions to the vaccine, he said.
One vaccinated patient – who was 80, had a history of cancer and was on immunosuppressants – died from a breakthrough infection.
A few others with health challenges needed monitoring and oxygen during short recent hospital stays. All are home now.
“Unvaccinated individuals have had the strongest adverse response to Covid,” Sheriff said. “I have had patients as young as 35 and 45 pass away. Obesity was the main risk factor in both. Another, a mom in her late 30s, was recently hospitalized five weeks with high oxygen needs. She is still on oxygen and was not responding to monoclonal antibodies and antivirals, even in the inpatient setting.”
Greater steps may be required for people at higher risk for a poor Covid-19 outcome, including those who are obese, immunocompromised or have chronic health conditions including diabetes or heart and lung disease.
The Food and Drug Administration in late 2020 looked to help these people by approving emergency use of monoclonal antibodies shown to neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
These laboratory-produced molecules act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system's attack on cells. They replaced convalescent plasma as a treatment option because they work in a similar way but can be given in a more uniform dosage within 10 days of the start of symptoms. They also can be altered as needed to better address circulating variants of concern, said Brian Kersten, clinical pharmacy coordinator at Buffalo General Medical Center.
The same is true for Covid-19 vaccines. Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they would jointly soon start a clinical trial on a vaccine that targets the Omicron variant.
Regional infusion centers have largely stopped giving all but one monoclonal antibody therapy because the others proved ineffective against the variant. The one that works, sotrovimab, is in short supply. The federal government is funneling limited available doses through states.
Kaleida Health has received weekly shipments of 12 to 24 doses since the Omicron surge started before Christmas, and expects 48 doses this week for its infusion centers at Buffalo General and DeGraff Memorial Medical Park in North Tonawanda.
Sheriff has so far been able to arrange for only one of his high-risk patients to get treatment.
He and his Amherst Medical Associates colleagues have had slightly better luck with the first Covid-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, a Pfizer medication also in short supply since FDA approval during Christmas week. The tablets must be taken for five days and started within five days of symptoms.
About a dozen patients prescribed the drug by Sheriff and his colleagues have have been able to get them. An average of 30 patients have called the practice every day during the last month to report testing positive with Covid-19.
Those 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds, test positive with the virus and are at higher risk for a severe case of Covid-19 can be prescribed monoclonal antibodies or Paxlovid.
Emergency care
Physicians stress that the emergency department doesn’t provide Covid-19 tests to the general public and is designed to serve people with pressing medical needs. In the case of Covid-19, that involves those with shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, dehydration and low oxygen levels, said Dr. Kevin Shiley, an infectious disease specialist with Catholic Health.
Of particular concern are patients at high risk who ignore serious symptoms.
“Covid is a slow march,” said Hereth, with Kaleida Health. “This is something that evolves over weeks. We've been seeing some people who haven't seen a doctor in years, who have been sick for two, three weeks, whose wife finally says, ‘Hey, you better get your backside to the hospital. Then we're dealing with not just inflammation, but the start of fibrosis in the lungs, so that becomes damage control.”
The Omicron surge has forced hospitals to test all those considered for admission and bundle patients who test positive together in the same unit or collection of rooms.
“When people come into our emergency room, we have very good protocols in place to test and isolate people with Covid as soon as possible,” Shiley said. “The worst thing that can happen to any patient in need of an acute medical intervention is they delay coming to the hospital. I can't really think of many diseases that benefit from delaying treatment.”
Hospital care
If a patient is struggling with Covid-19 and hospital admission is likely, treating staff will often begin acute-care medications in the emergency room.
“There's a lot of thought put into the timing, the symptoms, the comorbidities,” Kersten said. “Part of the role of the pharmacy team is having discussions and interactions with the providers and the patients.”
Hospital staff learned within the first few months that blood thinners up front, with fluids and supplemental oxygen as needed, worked best.
The corticosteroid dexamethasone, which can lower inflammation, and the antiviral remdesivir were used during the first few months of the pandemic as a last resort, when ICU and ventilation seemed likely. Hospital studies soon began to show that both provided earlier were more likely to keep symptomatic patients out of intensive care.
Dexamethasone (Decadron) is a steroid generally given as soon as a patient starts any type of supplemental oxygen. Its dosage can be adjusted or stopped, depending on oxygen needs. It can temporarily cause mild agitation or unstable blood sugar levels, Kersten said, but, overall, it is well tolerated.
Remdesivir (Veklury), designed to weaken and kill Ebola by reducing its viral load, can be given as an infusion for up to five days to those 12 and older to lessen the disease burden. It generally isn’t recommended for those who have renal disease or had a kidney transplant, Kersten said, and can temporarily cause low blood pressure or liver inflammation.
Two other therapies, tocilizumab (Actemra) and baricitinib (Olumiant) – designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis – are available to patients whose disease progresses quickly within a day or two of admission.
“These work on two different parts of the immune system, but they're related,” Shiley said.
These treatments raise the risk of other infections and are given only after a candid, thorough conversation with patients and loved ones.
Another infusion medication, authorized last month by the FDA, shows new promise for those with a history of a severe reaction to ingredients in the Covid-19 vaccines or with moderate to severely compromised immune systems because of a medical condition or immunosuppressive therapies that make it harder to mount an adequate immune response to Covid-19.
Clinical trails show this prescribed therapy, Evusheld, provides a similar benefit to a vaccine for up to six months. The two-series injection is available for those 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds, are not currently infected with SARS-CoV-2 and have not recently been exposed to someone infected with the virus.
Dexamethasone costs about $5 for 10 tablets. Covid-19 vaccines costs $10 to $20 per dose.
The cost of monoclonal antibodies and other treatments runs from $1,500 to $5,000, sometimes more.
“It's all relative,” Hereth said. “When you're talking about $9,000 a day in the ICU, if you're able to decrease the number of days and ultimately get a patient home, that definitely helps.”
Other steps
“One of the things we certainly know is that being overweight is a fairly significant risk factor for more severe Covid-19,” Shiley said. Healthy eating, regular exercise and adequate, restful sleep promote stronger immunity, he said.
Hereth was relatively fit before the pandemic.
“When this all started, I realized who was getting really sick and I upped my aerobic game,” he said. “When I take the dog out, I say, ‘Bumblebee, we're gonna run for our lives.’ When I'm exercising, I'm biking for my life, I'm running for my life.”
Hereth has worked throughout the pandemic in two busy ICUs. Like others interviewed for this story, he views Covid-19 vaccines and boosters as the best personal defense against the worst damage the condition can do. He hasn’t seen any patient die from a reaction to one.
“I probably filled out more death certificates in the last two years than I have beforehand during the entire 10 years I have been an attending physician,” he said. "This was from Covid, from spent lungs that just stopped working.
“What makes it so frustrating is we have close to the magic bullet” when preventative steps and available therapies are used as needed, he said. “Now we just need trust.”
