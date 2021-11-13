New Covid-19 cases reach highest level since January

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Covid-19 cases in the county are increasing as families prepare to meet up for Thanksgiving and the seasonal drop in temperatures moves more gatherings indoors.

"The increase in reported Erie County Covid-19 cases and positivity rate is part of a concerning trend throughout Western New York and other parts of New York state," said Kara Kane, a county Health Department spokeswoman.

Kane said a county analysis of the past week's data will be released Tuesday, but, in general, increases are occurring across all age groups.

Kane said the increase in Covid-19 patients in Erie County hospitals is also a serious concern.

"Available hospital beds are dwindling, especially in the intensive care units," she said.

"We realize that pandemic fatigue is real and the preventative measures we continue to recommend are hard to maintain," Kane added. "However, these are the tools we know that work to protect individual and community health. Since Covid-19 is so widespread, Erie County residents should consider checking their Covid-19 status with a Covid-19 home test before they go to any social gathering with friends or family to keep everyone safe."