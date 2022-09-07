 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Covid-19 cases decline in Erie, Niagara counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Reports of new Covid-19 cases in Erie and Niagara counties declined slightly last week, county health department officials announced Wednesday.

In Erie County, a total of 1,316 cases were recorded during the week ending Sept. 3, down 9.5% from 1,454 the previous week. A similar decline was reported in Niagara County, where new cases dropped 10.3%, from 243 to 218.

New cases in Buffalo comprised 33.8% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population accounts for 29.2% of all county residents. Results from at-home tests were not included.

The decrease in Erie County was reflected in the seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons, which went from 152.4 to 137.9. That dropped the county from "medium" to "low" in the ranking of Covid-19 Community Levels set by the U.S. Center for Disease Control. Nevertheless, Erie County still has a "high" rating in the CDC's community transmission ratings, health officials noted.

People are also reading…

Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County showed Covid-19 viral particles increasing in the Big Sister Creek sewershed, almost the same in the Bird Island and Kenmore-Tonawanda areas and decreasing in the sewersheds for Amherst, Lackawanna, Southtowns and the City of Tonawanda.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This almost perfect dinosaur fossil is up for auction in Paris

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News