New Covid-19 cases decline in Erie, Niagara counties

Reports of new Covid-19 cases in Erie and Niagara counties declined slightly last week, county health department officials announced Wednesday.
In Erie County, a total of 1,316 cases were recorded during the week ending Sept. 3, down 9.5% from 1,454 the previous week. A similar decline was reported in Niagara County, where new cases dropped 10.3%, from 243 to 218.
New cases in Buffalo comprised 33.8% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population accounts for 29.2% of all county residents. Results from at-home tests were not included.
The decrease in Erie County was reflected in the seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons, which went from 152.4 to 137.9. That dropped the county from "medium" to "low" in the ranking of Covid-19 Community Levels set by the U.S. Center for Disease Control. Nevertheless, Erie County still has a "high" rating in the CDC's community transmission ratings, health officials noted.
Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County showed Covid-19 viral particles increasing in the Big Sister Creek sewershed, almost the same in the Bird Island and Kenmore-Tonawanda areas and decreasing in the sewersheds for Amherst, Lackawanna, Southtowns and the City of Tonawanda.
