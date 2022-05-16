New congressional maps encourage GOP, while local questions remain

Few "earmuffs," "submarines," "run over snakes" or even "salamanders" describe the shapes of 26 new congressional districts submitted Monday by a court-appointed special master charged with devising a fair reapportionment process.

The new maps, minus the colorful terms for past gerrymandered districts and drawn by a demographic expert after courts ruled as unconstitutional versions submitted by the State Legislature's Democratic super-majorities, inject a note of optimism for Republicans previously fearing major New York losses even in a year projected as favorable to the GOP.

Now, say some experts and lots of Republicans, the maps offer a fairer chance to compete for several seats that could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives next year.

"Overall, it places a number of Republicans in generally fairer maps today than what were drawn by an all-Democratic Legislature," said former Rep. Thomas M. Reynolds, R-Clarence, a veteran of past redistricting efforts and an expert in the process.

Republican political consultant Christopher M. Grant put it more bluntly.

"I think it's an indication of just how much the Democratic attempt to gerrymander has blown up in their face," he said. "It's a disastrous day for Democrats and Governor Hochul."

The new maps, which may be "tweaked" in coming days when various parties weigh in, are expected to win final approval Friday by State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister in Steuben County. Indeed, former Rep. John J. Faso, R-Columbia County, who led the GOP opposition to the legislative maps, said Monday the group behind the court challenge will seek further revisions.

“The congressional plan put forth by the Special Master is certainly better than the unconstitutional map enacted by New York Democrats," Faso said. "However, we will be making suggestions to the Court and Special Master for revisions which better reflect long-standing communities of interest around the state.”

State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs did not return a call seeking comment.

Still, the new maps are already clarifying the state's electoral picture, which the process has muddied by delaying primaries until Aug. 23 and raising questions about where some candidates will – or will not – run.

Some of the local conclusions apparent from the new maps include:

• Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, enters the election cycle with the most certainty of any local member of Congress. His district remains centered in the entire City of Buffalo, while also inheriting strong Democratic constituencies in Niagara Falls, part of Cheektowaga and the Tonawandas – offset by taking on other mostly Republican areas of Niagara County.

So far, Higgins is the only local representative to reveal his plans.

"Brian Higgins is Buffalo's congressman," spokesman Chuck Eaton said Monday. "If the map proposed by the Special Master today becomes the final map for New York congressional districts, Congressman Higgins will run for re-election in the 26th District."

• Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs appears to lose his Orchard Park base in new maps, but continues to look at a district sweeping through eastern Erie County, below Rochester to Cayuga County and up into Watertown. He may continue to face primary opposition.

• Rep. Joseph Morrelle, D-Irondequoit, stretches westward from Monroe County through northern Orleans while losing much of the Ontario County turf proposed under the Democratic maps.

• The traditional Southern Tier District, formerly represented by the just-resigned Tom Reed, R-Corning, remains largely intact from Chautauqua County eastward through Chemung. But significantly, the district stretches northward into southwestern Buffalo suburbs including Hamburg and Orchard Park.

Now, major decisions loom in the new 23rd District as fallout continues from the Reed resignation last week. Those decisions will prove especially crucial for Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of Oneida County, who when Democratic maps were released in February, said she would move away from her New Hartford home and campaign in the redesigned Reed district.

It is expected Reed's departure will cause a special election – possibly on Aug. 2 – to fill the remainder of his term. After spending considerable time meeting party leaders and raising money in her prospective new district, Tenney must now decide whether to continue in the Southern Tier or return to her home turf in Central New York.

The new 22nd District, however, contains Democratic strongholds and could present perils, especially after winning her last election in 2020 by only a handful of votes. If she opts for the Southern Tier, she may have to run again in an Aug. 28 Republican primary.

That's because other Republicans like former State Sen. Cathy Young of Olean, state Sen. George M. Borrello of Sunset Bay and Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski are also eyeing a primary, possibly against Tenney and her campaign treasury of more than $1 million.

Jonathan Cervas of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh submitted his plan to McAllister on Monday after groups from around the state weighed in during a May 6 hearing in Bath. Cervas noted in his submission the advantage of far fewer counties split into different districts over those proposed by the Legislature. Cervas also envisions eight competitive counties throughout the state as opposed to only three in the legislative plan.

McAllister's final approval of the new maps on Friday will signal the end of a long dispute tied up in the courts for most of 2022. Judicial proceedings culminated in an April Court of Appeals ruling determining the legislative maps were gerrymandered and unconstitutional because of a 2014 amendment prohibiting partisan reapportionment.

The process results from the 2020 census that determined population loss in New York should reduce its congressional representation from 27 to 26 districts.

