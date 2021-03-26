New community center at City Mission offers array of services in one place

The Buffalo City Mission has opened a new community center that offers an array of services to people experiencing homelessness or are in danger of experiencing homelessness.
That includes for the first time in the City Mission's more than 100-year history a medical clinic that's right on premises that is open to both residents of the Mission's shelters as well as the community.
The Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise, a 75,000-square-foot facility at 100 E. Tupper St. in downtown Buffalo, celebrated its opening Friday and visitors were offered tours of the new facilities.
"It's designed to become a one-stop shop," said Aubrey Calhoun, the City Mission's associate executive director.
Previously, the mission could only offer meals, groceries and clothing to people who sought their help. Now, anyone seeking help can come to the community center for services.
Community medical clinic
A new medical clinic will offer for the first time on-site medical care at the City Mission. It is run by Jericho Road Community Health Center, a federally qualified health center that runs two other clinics in underserved communities of Buffalo.
"It's right inside our building," Calhoun said.
Recuperative care unit
A first of its kind in the Western New York area, the center has opened a 13-bed recuperative care unit for homeless people being discharged from the hospital but still needing medical attention, such as wound care. The City Mission is working with Erie County Medical Center to have such patients discharged directly to them. That opens up beds in the hospital for sicker patients and also ensures that patients without homes can transition seamlessly into a shelter setting.
Community intake center
The intake center brings together social service agencies including Spectrum, Best Self and Neighborhood Legal Services that provide mental health care, substance abuse counseling and legal assistance.
Education/vocational training
People can receive assistance in connection to educational opportunities, from getting a high school equivalency diploma, pre-collegiate students and vocational training in multiple trades. The City Mission works with Erie Community College to get people into school or to re-enter school.
Food and clothing
The Mission's Agave shop will be open five days a week to the community, where residents can receive free, gently used clothing and three meals a day.
The City Mission recently reactivated its volunteer platform after being closed due to Covid-19.
"We are welcoming volunteers," Calhoun said. The City Mission is also seeking donations of gently used clothing for men, women and children. The center has a new drop-off area that's open Monday through Saturday for clothing donations. There's a huge need for clothes for the community, Calhoun said. "Because of the pandemic, we couldn't do community clothing drives," she said.
Maki Becker