New community center at City Mission offers array of services in one place

The Buffalo City Mission has opened a new community center that offers an array of services to people experiencing homelessness or are in danger of experiencing homelessness.

That includes for the first time in the City Mission's more than 100-year history a medical clinic that's right on premises that is open to both residents of the Mission's shelters as well as the community.

The Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise, a 75,000-square-foot facility at 100 E. Tupper St. in downtown Buffalo, celebrated its opening Friday and visitors were offered tours of the new facilities.

"It's designed to become a one-stop shop," said Aubrey Calhoun, the City Mission's associate executive director.

Previously, the mission could only offer meals, groceries and clothing to people who sought their help. Now, anyone seeking help can come to the community center for services.

Community medical clinic

A new medical clinic will offer for the first time on-site medical care at the City Mission. It is run by Jericho Road Community Health Center, a federally qualified health center that runs two other clinics in underserved communities of Buffalo.