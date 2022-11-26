 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Community Beer Works pilsner gives a lift to Special Olympics

20 flavors on tap, a mix of seasonals, standards, and small-batch experiments,

Polar Plunge Pils is among 20 beers on tap at Community Beer Works, 520 7th Ave.

 Libby March/Buffalo News file photo
Community Beer Works has launched a new pilsner that supports Special Olympics New York.

Polar Plunge Pils celebrates the work of the state nonprofit “in making competitive sports accessible to all,” and also brings attention to Special Olympics New York’s largest annual fundraising event, CBW co-founder Chris Smith said.

Polar Plunge Pils at Community Beer Works

Polar Plunge Pils is available while supplies last.

This year’s plunge takes place Dec. 3 at Woodlawn Beach State Park in Hamburg. Sign up or donate at events.nyso.org. Money raised supports Olympic-style sports athletes with intellectual disabilities and their coaches. 

The brewery will give $1 from every pilsner sold in its taproom to support the Community Beer Works Polar Plunge team until they take the Plunge.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 31,000 athletes year-round with sports training, athletic competition and health screenings.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

