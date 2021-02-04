New color scheme adds splash to renovated Kavinoky Theatre

Planning and much of the work was done by Brian McNamara, director of design and construction, painter Jason Kruszka and craftsman Frank Ferrelli.

They came up with the color palette of lipstick and barolo reds, military tan, light khaki, glitzy gold and a color – regent blue – not generally used in theaters.

"We spent many a night going back and forth on the colors because we didn't want to replicate what 90% of the theaters use," McNamara said. "We wanted to step out of the box and do something different."

O'Donnell said adding the dark blue color to the walls did just that.

"People aren't going to walk in and say, 'It's a little Shea's,' " O'Donnell said. "No, it's not. It's the Kavinoky. I've been in theaters all over the country, and I've never seen this color scheme in any theater."

Missing theater details were added, such as wall trim and door insets, never done when the space was renovated in 1980.

McNamara said the changes to the theater are part of the overall renovations taking place on the D'Youville campus.