New chief of detectives named to Buffalo Police Department
New chief of detectives named to Buffalo Police Department

Dawn Kent, Buffalo Police Department's new chief of detectives

Dawn Kent, Buffalo Police Department's new chief of detectives

 Courtesy of the Buffalo Police Department

The Buffalo Police Department has a new chief of detectives.

Dawn Kent, who was most recently the chief of the Central District, also known as B District, was named the new commander of department's detective units at a promotion ceremony Friday. She replaces Dennis J. Richards, who retired in May after more than 43 years with the Buffalo Police Department.

Taking her place at the Central District will be Thelma E. Jones, who was promoted from the rank of lieutenant.

