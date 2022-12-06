New cases of Covid-19 up 70% in Erie County

New cases of Covid-19 in Erie County rose by 70% for the post-Thanksgiving week ending Dec. 3, according to the Erie County Department of Health.

A total of 889 new cases were recorded for the week, up from 524 new cases recorded the week before, reversing five weeks of declines. The data do not include the results of at-home tests. As a result, the weekly Covid-19 positivity rate in Erie County increased to 10.2% from 8%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo, which accounts for 29.2% of all Erie County residents, accounted for 28.6% of new Covid-19 cases in the county for the prior week.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 people was 93, up from 55 the previous week.

Erie County remains in a medium Covid-19 community level based on indicators from the Centers for Disease Control. However, the CDC community transmission metrics increased to high as a result of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test rate exceeding 10%.

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 hospitalization rate for Western New York remained below 3,500, which is far under the peak of 18,825 for the week ending April 9, 2020, according to statistics kept by the county health department.