New campaign informs public of pandemic rental assistance

The City of Buffalo has launched a campaign to raise awareness among renters about the availability of rental assistance under a New York State program.
The initiative comes as the statewide moratorium on Covid-19-related evictions is set to expire later this summer.
The goal is for renters to tap into the funds and make past due rent payments to keep them from being evicted if they have fallen behind due to financial hardship, administration officials said.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide up to 12 months of past-due rent, three months of prospective rental assistance and 12 months of utility arrears payments to residents who earn up to 80% of the median income for city residents.
The Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency has partnered with the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to administer the funds.
The city’s public service announcement campaign will notify landlords and their tenants ahead of the eviction moratorium expiration on Aug. 31.
The rental assistance program will make up to $2.7 billion in emergency rental assistance available statewide for New Yorkers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The program is expected to serve between 170,000 and 200,000 households across New York State, according to a release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
“The City of Buffalo has worked hard from the very beginning of the pandemic to keep our residents safely and stably housed through various programs funded through the Cares Act and other funding sources,” said Mayor Byron W. Brown. “ERAP and the campaign highlight the urgency for residents to protect their families and future by ensuring landlord/tenant agreements are in place and applying for rental assistance as needed.”
“It is critical that we communicate these additional protections for our residents in a highly visible and broad manner prior to Aug. 31,” said BURA Vice Chairperson Brendan Mehaffy. "Our campaign will cast a wide net with outreach efforts in every neighborhood in our city.”
The ERAP program is accepting applications at nysrenthelp.otda.ny.gov, or residents can contact the NYS ERAP call center at 1-844-NY1-RENT for more information. For assistance in completing the application, residents also may call 2-1-1 to connect with a service provider.
Applications for the program began being accepted June 1. During the first 30 days, the program will prioritize the unemployed, those with income at or below 50% of the area median income and other vulnerable populations. After the first 30 days, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as funds remain available, according to the governor's office.