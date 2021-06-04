New campaign informs public of pandemic rental assistance

“The City of Buffalo has worked hard from the very beginning of the pandemic to keep our residents safely and stably housed through various programs funded through the Cares Act and other funding sources,” said Mayor Byron W. Brown. “ERAP and the campaign highlight the urgency for residents to protect their families and future by ensuring landlord/tenant agreements are in place and applying for rental assistance as needed.”

“It is critical that we communicate these additional protections for our residents in a highly visible and broad manner prior to Aug. 31,” said BURA Vice Chairperson Brendan Mehaffy. "Our campaign will cast a wide net with outreach efforts in every neighborhood in our city.”

The ERAP program is accepting applications at nysrenthelp.otda.ny.gov, or residents can contact the NYS ERAP call center at 1-844-NY1-RENT for more information. For assistance in completing the application, residents also may call 2-1-1 to connect with a service provider.

Applications for the program began being accepted June 1. During the first 30 days, the program will prioritize the unemployed, those with income at or below 50% of the area median income and other vulnerable populations. After the first 30 days, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as funds remain available, according to the governor's office.

