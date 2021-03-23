New Buffalo program seeks to replace dilapidated houses with new homes

Buffalo kicked off a pilot program Tuesday with the demolition of a dilapidated house in the Hamlin Park neighborhood to make way for a new house to be built within 12 months.

The transformation at 33 Brunswick Blvd. is part of the city’s Demolition and Immediate Infill Housing, a component of the Homegrown Program.

Habitat for Humanity will build a new structure on the site tailored to the characteristics of the historic neighborhood.

The Hamlin Park Taxpayers Association is contributing $15,000 to pay for the design and materials. Construction will start in late April or early May, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced at a press conference.

The program seeks to replace vacant, blighted structures with affordable houses for new homeowners. The city's Division of Real Estate identifies a community housing partner for construction of a new home within 12 months from the date of demolition.

The city is already working on a second project in the Central Park neighborhood.

