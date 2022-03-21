 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Buffalo Police commissioner to meet with public Thursday
Gramaglia swearing in (copy)

Joseph Gramaglia is sworn in as police commissioner Monday as his wife Sarah holds the Bible.

 John Hickey

The new commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department will meet with city residents at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at PS156 Frederick Law Olmsted School.

Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia will address police concerns and discuss building better communication with community members.

“Looking forward to this town hall meeting, this will be a great way to introduce the community to the new commissioner,” said University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who is hosting the meeting. “I anticipate robust dialogue and hope we can answer any concerns the community has.”

Gramaglia, a 25-year veteran of the Buffalo Police, was sworn in last week as the department's 42nd commissioner.

He replaced Byron C. Lockwood, who retired Feb. 25 after 38 years in the department and four years as commissioner.

For more information on Thursday's meeting, please call the Council staff office at 716-851-5105 or email councilstaff@buffalony.gov.

