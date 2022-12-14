 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Buffalo History Museum exhibit highlights Chippewa Street, then and now

The "bad old days" on Chippewa Street are the subject of a new exhibit opening Friday in the Buffalo History Museum.

"Chippewa 1975" features photos taken by Charles Hahn for a school project when he was a student at Park School of Buffalo, paired with present-day photos that show how the look of the street has changed.

The opening will take place during M&T Third Friday, a free admission day at the museum, at a reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

Also opening is "History Makers II," stories and artifacts from a dozen leading local citizens from the past 200 years, including John Albright, Glenn Curtis and William Fargo.

The museum's model train installation, operated by the Rail Barons, will be operating during the reception. There also will be a pop-up display of creches and menorahs from Buffalo's past.

Earlier Friday, there will be a garland-making demonstration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by Stitch Buffalo, which teaches stitching and embroidering skills to women from around the world. For more information, visit buffalohistory.org.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

