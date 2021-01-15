New Buffalo bishop vows to help abuse survivors, focus on 'work of renewal'

Bishop Michael W. Fisher, installed Friday to lead the Buffalo Diocese, pledged to help survivors of sexual abuse heal and emphasized the importance of the diocese’s commitment to Catholic education as it seeks to rebuild from years of scandal and an ongoing bankruptcy process.

“In this work of renewal that together must be our constant preoccupation, we must be ever mindful of those who have turned away, not because of any failure on their part, but because they have been deeply harmed by the sin and failings of those who they trusted most,” Fisher said in his homily. “Those who suffered abuse, whose voices have not been sufficiently heard and whose path has not been eased. These brothers and sisters we must find a way to lead or simply to invite back to the church that has failed them.”

“I pledge to listen, to comfort, however I can, to understand, as best as I am able, and to exert every effort within my capacity to be an instrument of your healing, if you will allow me,” he added.

Fisher, 62, officially became the 15th bishop of the Buffalo Diocese upon sitting in the bishop’s chair next to the altar inside St. Joseph Cathedral and taking a crosier handed to him by Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, the leader of the Archdiocese of New York City who presided at the ceremony.