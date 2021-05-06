 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Buffalo bishop to meet online with area Catholics
0 comments
top story

New Buffalo bishop to meet online with area Catholics

Support this work for $1 a month
Bishop Fisher installation

Bishop Michael Fisher speaks with members of the media following his installation as the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo at St. Joseph Cathedral, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. 

 Derek Gee

Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher will meet virtually with Western New York Catholics Saturday morning in an online conversation via Zoom.

The meeting is organized by the Movement to Restore Trust, a group of lay Catholics that formed in 2018 during an unraveling clergy sex abuse scandal in the diocese.

MRT member Dr. Nancy Nielsen will moderate the conversation with Fisher. Attendees will be able to submit questions via the Zoom chat room.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Bishop Michael Fisher introduces himself ahead of his installation Friday, Jan. 15, as the next bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. He says he's grateful to "become a Buffalonian."

The Rev. Bryan Zielenieski, vicar for renewal and development in the diocese, also will participate in a session moderated by Carrie Frank, a member of the diocese’s Road to Renewal Task Force.

Discussion topics include the role of laity in strengthening parish life, revitalizing parishes and bolstering Catholic education and other ministries.

The meeting will run 10 to 11:30 a.m. Attendees must register at http://ow.ly/p7xo50Es1m3.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News