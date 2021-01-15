 Skip to main content
New Buffalo bishop takes seat at Cathedral for first time
New Buffalo bishop takes seat at Cathedral for first time

Bishop Fisher installation

Bishop Michael Fisher walks down the aisle of St. Joseph Cathedral at the start of the ceremony in which he was officially installed as the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. 

 Derek Gee

Bishop Michael W. Fisher was installed this afternoon to lead the Buffalo Diocese out of its bankruptcy reorganization and past a clergy sex abuse scandal that has embroiled the region’s Catholics for nearly three years.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York City presided over the ceremonies as Fisher took the bishop’s seat for the first time inside St. Joseph Cathedral.

Fisher is now officially the 15th bishop of the Buffalo Diocese.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Fisher knocked three times at the doors of the cathedral – an ancient church tradition – and was greeted by Dolan.

Within 15 minutes, Dolan led him to the cathedra, or bishop’s chair, and handed him a crosier, a symbol of being a bishop.

“God be with you. St. Joseph watch over you,” Dolan said, as Fisher took his seat.

