New Buffalo bishop takes seat at Cathedral for first time

Bishop Michael W. Fisher was installed this afternoon to lead the Buffalo Diocese out of its bankruptcy reorganization and past a clergy sex abuse scandal that has embroiled the region’s Catholics for nearly three years.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York City presided over the ceremonies as Fisher took the bishop’s seat for the first time inside St. Joseph Cathedral.

Fisher is now officially the 15th bishop of the Buffalo Diocese.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Shortly after 2 p.m., Fisher knocked three times at the doors of the cathedral – an ancient church tradition – and was greeted by Dolan.

Within 15 minutes, Dolan led him to the cathedra, or bishop’s chair, and handed him a crosier, a symbol of being a bishop.

“God be with you. St. Joseph watch over you,” Dolan said, as Fisher took his seat.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.