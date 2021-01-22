New brewery and taproom looking to come to Lancaster

A new brewery and taproom may be coming to Lancaster.
The town Planning Board and the Lancaster Industrial Development Agency are considering a proposal by Brazen Brewing, which wants to construct a new 6,161-square-foot facility on 2.3 acres of land at 5839 Genesee St.
Plans call for a restaurant and bar with 90 indoor seats and "plenty of outdoor seating," plus 56 parking spaces on a site located on the south side of Genesee.
The project is being developed by Herbert and Andrew Schaub, a father-and-son team who work full time at Praxair, and Andrew's wife, Ashleigh, who also worked at Praxair until last year. Herbert Schaub is retiring this spring, and both he and his daughter-in-law were seeking a new venture to pursue, Ashleigh Schaub said.
She said her husband has been home-brewing for 10 years with a friend, after developing an interest while in college at University at Buffalo, where the Schaubs met. The beer at school was "mediocre," but the couple were inspired to start "tinkering with recipes" after visiting a microbrewery in Tampa and tasting its beers.
"The opportunity presented itself as something we all might be interested in," Schaub said. "We have a family-shared passion for it."
The family plans to fund the project mostly on their own, according to LIDA consultant Paul Leone.
The developers are seeking approval from the Planning Board, which reviewed the $925,000 project on Wednesday but tabled it until March for routine environmental reviews. The Schaubs are also seeking a package of mortgage recording, sales and property tax breaks from the LIDA.
Leone said costs include $90,000 for the land, $400,000 for the building construction, $300,000 for equipment, and the rest for "soft" professional costs.
Separately, the LIDA will also consider a request by AC Power 14 for tax breaks in support of a $14 million solar energy project at the Lancaster Landfill on Gunnville Road.
New York City-based AC Power plans to build two community solar facilities on 40 acres, using "ballasted racking systems" to produce almost 10 megawatts of electricity, enough to supply 2,500 "average-size homes," according to documents submitted to the agency.
It's asking for sales and property tax breaks.
"AC Power is a woman-owned, New York City-based company developing community solar energy facilities on low-value land," the company said in its application. "Our projects provide owners and local governments a steady revenue stream and supply renewable energy to the grid."