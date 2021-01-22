New brewery and taproom looking to come to Lancaster

A new brewery and taproom may be coming to Lancaster.

The town Planning Board and the Lancaster Industrial Development Agency are considering a proposal by Brazen Brewing, which wants to construct a new 6,161-square-foot facility on 2.3 acres of land at 5839 Genesee St.

Plans call for a restaurant and bar with 90 indoor seats and "plenty of outdoor seating," plus 56 parking spaces on a site located on the south side of Genesee.

The project is being developed by Herbert and Andrew Schaub, a father-and-son team who work full time at Praxair, and Andrew's wife, Ashleigh, who also worked at Praxair until last year. Herbert Schaub is retiring this spring, and both he and his daughter-in-law were seeking a new venture to pursue, Ashleigh Schaub said.

She said her husband has been home-brewing for 10 years with a friend, after developing an interest while in college at University at Buffalo, where the Schaubs met. The beer at school was "mediocre," but the couple were inspired to start "tinkering with recipes" after visiting a microbrewery in Tampa and tasting its beers.

"The opportunity presented itself as something we all might be interested in," Schaub said. "We have a family-shared passion for it."