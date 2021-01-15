New bishop seen as sincere, humble man who will rise to challenges in Buffalo

The archdiocese’s priests trust and respect Fisher, who was always willing and eager to visit with ill priests and to listen to clergy concerns, said the Rev. John Dillon, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Derwood, Md.

“There are days in which he would have to have sometimes difficult conversations with people about things people had done and hadn’t done that they should’ve done,” said Dillon. “I think most people saw him as he did what he was supposed to do. I don’t think he had any enemies in the presbyterate at all.”

At Fisher’s farewell Mass in December in the Washington Archdiocese, Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory told a story of meeting with multiple groups of priests in the early days of his being appointed in 2019 as archbishop of Washington.

“There was a recurrent theme I heard in almost every one of those gatherings: It was to take care of Bishop Fisher,” Gregory said. “The priests of this local church have a profound love and respect for you, and they fully anticipate that soon the entire Diocese of Buffalo will feel the same way.”

A native of Baltimore, Fisher idolized astronauts when he was a boy, flipped burgers at McDonald’s as a teenager, and considered joining the FBI prior to entering seminary at age 28.