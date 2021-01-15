New bishop seen as sincere, humble man who will rise to challenges in Buffalo

He wakes up daily at 4:30 a.m., drives a 7-year-old Ford Fusion and worked in construction after graduating from high school.
Those who have known Bishop Michael W. Fisher during his 30 years as a priest in Washington expect him to bring that unassuming nature and unrelenting work ethic to the Buffalo Diocese.
Fisher sometimes set off alarms at the archdiocese administration building by arriving to the office before anyone else, usually by 6 a.m.
His appointment as an auxiliary bishop in 2018 came with a few perks, including a new car, which Fisher politely declined. There wasn’t anything wrong with the 2014 Ford Fusion he had been driving, so he would just keep that, he explained to other archdiocese officials. He drove the same car to Buffalo last Sunday.
Another perk was a dedicated parking space close to the chancery building. Fisher continued parking near the other employees, as he had before he was named an auxiliary bishop, said Terence J. Farrell, chancellor and executive secretary of the curia for the archdiocese.
Bishop Michael Fisher acknowledged he is taking the helm of the diocese at a time of upheaval – from the impact of Covid-19 to bankruptcy and the revelations about decades of clergy sex abuse.
“That’s just the kind of guy he is,” said Farrell, who has known Fisher for many years and worked closely with him in the chancery.
Fisher, 62, will be installed today as the 15th bishop of the Buffalo Diocese at a Mass inside St. Joseph Cathedral, joined by a host of other bishops, as well as Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York City.
Such installation Masses are often elaborate affairs in the Catholic Church. This one will be noticeably restrained, largely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which restricts the number of people who will be allowed inside the cathedral and the usual celebratory gatherings that happen after Mass.
But a simpler proceeding also seems in keeping with Fisher’s low-key personality. Friends, advisers and colleagues describe him as an authentic and humble man who has the heart of a pastor and the administrative chops to juggle many tasks at a time.
“He’s not somebody who aspired to power or anything of that kind. He was following what he was asked, meaning he doesn’t seek the limelight, he doesn’t want it for any personal gain. Just for whatever he’s called to do, he does,” said Karen Sachs, administrative assistant to the office of the clergy in the Washington Archdiocese. “And he’ll deal with the hard questions.”
Sachs characterized Fisher as a standout for his “kindness and humility,” and she said he has no ulterior motives aside from wanting to serve God and his people.
Although Michael Fisher's rise in the church's administrative ranks was launched by Theodore McCarrick, archbishop of Washington, D.C., from 2001 to 2006, Fisher has not been implicated in the scandal over the cover-up of McCarrick's sexual misconduct.
Fisher inherits a diocese of 161 parishes and 600,000 Catholics in Western New York that’s in crisis. It is 10 months into a bankruptcy process that currently has no end in sight. It is fending off a lawsuit by the state Attorney General’s Office that accuses his predecessor bishops of covering up clergy sex abuse cases. And there continues to be a federal investigation into the diocese’s handling of abuse claims.
But Fisher has not uttered a word of complaint about the lot he has been dealt since the Vatican announced his appointment on Dec. 1, according to colleagues and friends.
They also said they believe Fisher will rise to the challenges in Buffalo, as he did in Washington, D.C., where he spent 15 years in parishes before being promoted into the archdiocese’s central offices.
Much of his time there was spent as vicar for clergy, a post fraught with difficult decisions about clergy discipline, where to assign priests for ministry and care for elderly and ill clergy.
“I know he has devoted friends, but he understood that part of making the hard decision probably pissed off a lot ... of clergy members,” said Courtney Chase, executive director of the archdiocese's Office of Child Protection & Safe Environment. “But they all respected him.”
“He absolutely was committed to making sure that the right thing was being done, regardless if it was the hard thing to do,” said Chase.
Chase said she expects Fisher will continue to make hard decisions and be transparent about them in Buffalo – and people will gravitate to him because of his honesty and sincerity.
“He’s not looking for a popularity contest to win,” she said. “He’s not a show pony, and his No. 1 priority and objective is to get in and be with the people and lift them up and build confidence not only in Catholicism, but also in him.”
The archdiocese’s priests trust and respect Fisher, who was always willing and eager to visit with ill priests and to listen to clergy concerns, said the Rev. John Dillon, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Derwood, Md.
“There are days in which he would have to have sometimes difficult conversations with people about things people had done and hadn’t done that they should’ve done,” said Dillon. “I think most people saw him as he did what he was supposed to do. I don’t think he had any enemies in the presbyterate at all.”
At Fisher’s farewell Mass in December in the Washington Archdiocese, Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory told a story of meeting with multiple groups of priests in the early days of his being appointed in 2019 as archbishop of Washington.
“There was a recurrent theme I heard in almost every one of those gatherings: It was to take care of Bishop Fisher,” Gregory said. “The priests of this local church have a profound love and respect for you, and they fully anticipate that soon the entire Diocese of Buffalo will feel the same way.”
A native of Baltimore, Fisher idolized astronauts when he was a boy, flipped burgers at McDonald’s as a teenager, and considered joining the FBI prior to entering seminary at age 28.
He said he believes his strong work ethic was ingrained in him by his father and grandfather, who both worked hard at their jobs and were able to do their own home and car repairs. Fisher’s father, William, worked for many years at Martin Marietta, when it was a leading aerospace corporation working on NASA’s Mercury, Gemini and part of the Apollo projects and headquartered in Maryland.
They were practical men, and Fisher said he hopes he brings a sense of pragmatism to his own work.
The eldest of five children, Fisher has held a job since he was an 8-year-old delivering the Baltimore Sun. At various times he was a gas station attendant, built foundations for houses and sold furniture at a department store.
He worked his way through the University of Maryland, and after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting, he took a job as controller at a psychiatric practice.
In his late 20s, Fisher soon found himself at a crossroads about his future, torn between becoming a certified public accountant or an FBI agent. At the same time, he was attending Mass daily, and thoughts about the priesthood persisted in the back of his mind, as well.
“It was something that was I think always there, just sort of behind the scene, and I was praying of the crypt church of the shrine down here and one day I guess, it wasn’t a voice, but it was a voice in my heart saying, you know, ‘The Lord wants you,’ ” said Fisher. “That’s when I called the local vocation director here. I haven’t looked back since.”
Fisher will be the fourth Archdiocese of Washington priest since 2018 to be installed as a bishop of another diocese. Bishop Barry C. Knestout, ordained to the priesthood a year before Fisher, started the string of recent episcopal appointments when he was installed as the 13th bishop of the Richmond Diocese in 2018. The Rev. Mark E. Brennan was installed as bishop of Wheeling-Charleston in 2019, and last month, the Rev. William D. Byrne was ordained and installed as bishop of Springfield, Mass., after 26 years as a priest in the Washington archdiocese.
Monsignor Joseph A. Ranieri, coordinator of pastoral care for priests in the Archdiocese of Washington, said Fisher will find his way in Buffalo soon enough.
“I think he is so looking forward to this new task because he’s in a situation he’s never been in before. He’s the bishop of a diocese. It’s a challenge for him, and that’s a challenge he reaches out to,” said Ranieri. “He understands there are problems, but he’s the type of guy, and he’s young enough, to want to do the best he can.”