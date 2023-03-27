The new Bills stadium will cost more than the original $1.4 billion.

Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia told The News on Monday afternoon at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix that the new stadium is projected to cost $1.54 billion – an increase of $140 million.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had said earlier Monday that the $1.4 billion price tag had risen. But he also pointed out that it won't cost taxpayers any more money because the terms of the stadium deal cap public contributions toward the project and make the Bills responsible for all additional expenses, he said.

"It has gone up, but there will be no additional cost borne by the people of Erie County or New York State because under the agreement that we have, all cost overruns and any increases are to be borne by the Bills," Poloncarz said.

The stadium construction financial terms were laid out in the original memorandum of understanding among all parties, which was signed in March of last year. The financing formula requires:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

• Public financing of $600 million from the state and $250 million from Erie County. It appears both state and county contributions will include a combination of borrowing and cash.

• $200 million from the National Football League through the NFL’s G-4 loan program. Most of the loan would be paid back through the visiting team’s share of certain ticket revenue.

• The balance of the cost, originally estimated at $350 million, to be assumed by the Bills. Some of that money would come from the sale of about 50,000 personal seat licenses to all season ticket holders. The terms of the agreement are clear that any additional stadium costs must be borne by the team.

Poloncarz said he expects the signed stadium agreement to be sent to the Erie County Legislature this week. Raccuia indicated that he expected the documents to be sent by Wednesday.