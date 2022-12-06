New bill would give ratepayer advocates more firepower in fighting utility rate hikes

When National Grid seeks to hike rates on customers, the company hires attorneys and experts to argue its position before state regulators.

The Fortune 500 company is then allowed to charge customers for the expense of seeking to increase those same customers' bills.

During its most recent proceeding before the state’s Public Service Commission, National Grid incurred $3.28 million in such expenses, according to recent report issued by AARP. Those expenses were passed onto consumers in the form of higher rates.

But nonprofit organizations, which fight rate hikes on behalf of residential consumers, cannot seek such reimbursements – curbing their ability to hire their own experts and consultants. A bill passed this year by the state Legislature, and awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature or veto, is aimed at leveling the playing field, according to proponents.

One of the bill’s major supporters, AARP, released a study in October examining expenses that nine major energy utilities in New York incurred during their most recent rate hike battles. For lawyers, consultants and expert witnesses, those utilities incurred a combined $18.97 million for proceedings since 2016, according to the report.

In the summer of 2020, National Grid proposed a significant rate increase for electrical service and gas service. The complex government proceeding examining the increases stretched until January 2022, when the Public Service Commission approved hikes that were somewhat lower than National Grid’s requested amounts.

The proceeding entailed 611 documents, 1,007 public comments and 11 hearings. There were 53 separate parties involved, from major environmental groups to big commercial power users like Walmart.

Two parties focused on residential ratepayers were AARP – which represents Americans over the age of fifty, many of them on fixed incomes – and the Public Utility Law Project, an Albany-based nonprofit that advocates for low-income utility consumers in electric, natural gas, telephone and other utility-related matters.

In the National Grid proceeding, other parties were either “a large industrial user of power, large environmental group, or a union,” said Bill Ferris, AARP’s lobbyist in Albany. “The way the table is set up now is tilted to industrial users of power. We are outgunned at the table because of all these players weighing in.”

The bill would allow non-profits or groups of people, representing a significant number of residential or small business consumers, to apply for reimbursement for “reasonable advocate's fees, reasonable expert witness fees, and other reasonable costs” in Public Service Commission proceedings. The Public Service Commission could reject expenses deemed illegitimate.

Laurie Wheelock, executive director of the Public Utility Law Project, said if her group was allowed to seek repayment during rate hike proceedings, she would be able to pay to bring in expert witnesses, as utility companies do.

Groups around the state, including those representing low-income residents in communities of color, could also benefit from the new law, Wheelock said. One example she cited was PUSH Buffalo, a nonprofit founded in 2005 that seeks to advance racial, economic and environmental justice.

The bill passed by the Legislature does not specify how exactly groups like Wheelock’s would be reimbursed, she said. It could be through taxpayer money, she said, though the most likely outcome would reimbursement from utility ratepayers. Still, she said, the benefit of having a greater consumer voice at the table would more than make up for the additional cost, pointing to similar program in California that’s been a boon for consumers.

“It's a better use of ratepayer money to actually represent ratepayers at the table, instead of just multi-billion-dollar Fortune 500 energy companies,” she said. “We have to be able to compete.”

According to a December study issued by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, sixteen states have some type of intervenor compensation, financing or funding program.

Opposition is lining up. This fall, Con Edison and National Grid both lobbied Hochul’s office on the bill, records show. So has Energy Coalition New York, a group set up to represent those companies, plus a a handful of other major New York gas and electric utilities. The group is run by William Crowell, of counsel at the major Albany lobbying firm Dickinson & Avella.

Crowell provided an opposition memo arguing against the bill, stating “special interest groups” – not just those seeking to benefit consumers generally – could land reimbursement under the bill’s language.

The memo also argues that the Public Service Commission – a state government entity – is already charged with seeking “multiple viewpoints” to ensure its goal of providing affordable and reliable access to electrical and gas services for state residents and business.

“If there is a deficiency in the PSC not examining diverse points of view, that should be addressed,” the memo argues. “It does not, however, require the costly approach mandated by this legislation, which would create a cottage industry to permit particular interest groups to participate in proceedings.”

The memo argues that non-for-profit groups already have access to the PSC’s Office of Consumer Affairs, the Utility Intervention Unit at the Department of State, and the Attorney General’s office when they seek assistance in PSC proceedings.

“If there are perceived deficiencies in the current system of advocacy, the statutory representatives previously described should examine opportunities to establish communication of issues with consumer groups and small businesses,” the memo argues.

Wheelock argues that because those entities lie within state government – and are charged with balancing the needs of consumers with the financial health of utilities and other interests – they play a fundamentally different role from nonprofits like her organization.

“They're not independent and not solely focused on individual, residential ratepayers,” Wheelock said.

It’s not just energy companies that are powerful adversaries of the bill. The bill contains broad language, which, according to Wheelock, appears to leave the door open for the reimbursement rules to apply to telecom proceedings, as well.

Records show that this fall, Verizon and AT&T have both lobbied Hochul’s office on the bill.

The idea proposed in the bill is not new, but repeatedly failed to pass the Legislature amid the lobbying against it. But the measure finally passed both houses this year amid rising inflation and energy bills.

Last year, Crowell lobbied against a bill with a similar purpose – and Hochul ultimately adopted the argument made by Crowell and other opponents.

In 2021, the state Legislature passed a bill that would have created the Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate, intended as an independent agency giving ratepayers a greater voice in rate hike proceedings.

Last year, Crowell issued an opposition memo on behalf of Energy Coalition New York arguing the additional state-funded office was "duplicative and unnecessary," and lobbied Hochul’s office on the matter.

In November 2021, Hochul vetoed the bill, calling the proposed new office "duplicative" in her veto message. Two weeks before the veto, Crowell’s lobbying firm, Dickinson & Avella, had hosted a campaign fundraiser for Hochul.

Still, proponents of this year’s intervenor funding bill are hoping for a different result. Wheelock noted that in May – when New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation announced they were seeking huge rate hikes – Hochul called their proposals “outrageous and unacceptable.”

“She is the only governor in recent memory to come out during a rate increase case,” Wheelock said.

Hochul must decide whether to sign or veto the bill by Dec. 31.