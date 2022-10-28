New automated breast screening now available in Western New York

Half of women have dense breasts. They are more likely to have them if they are younger, pregnant or breastfeeding, taking hormone replacement therapy or have a lower body weight.

These women have a higher chance of getting breast cancer. Researchers don’t know why.

The density doesn’t raise the risk for breast cancer, but it can be harder for radiologists to find small tumors while reading mammogram images because both density and tumors show up in shades of white.

Doctors may suggest breast ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) when there are doubts an abnormality might be cancerous. Now there is another device in Western New York that can give women more assurance.

SonoCiné, an automated whole breast ultrasound screening exam, became available this month at OWM Integrative Wellness in downtown Buffalo.

“It's such a game changer, as far as women's health and cancer prevention,” said Dr. Leonard Kaplan, an osteopathic physician who founded and owns the concierge practice.

The FDA approved the device in 2008 as a supplement to mammography, not to replace it. In clinical trials, the robotic device was 300% more accurate than mammography in detecting cancers 1 centimeter or less in size, when they are generally easier to treat.

It is somewhat common for women with dense breasts or breast implants to have questionable findings on a mammogram, Kaplan said, resulting in recommendations that they get further testing.

SonoCiné qualifies. The device takes video and hundreds of scans in tiny fractions across the breast tissue, including in the armpits and under the breastplate that mammograms sometimes miss.

Patients can wear a camisole as Kaplan guides the ultrasound device with help from an automated computer program that assures greater accuracy. Tight compression to get more precise imagery is unnecessary. The visit and test last about 30 minutes.

“Cancer looks white on an X-ray, and so does breast tissue,” Kaplan said as he demonstrated SonoCiné. “On this ultrasound, the breast tissue is gray, but the tumor is black, so it's a very high contrast.”

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among American women, expected to account for almost 290,000 new cases this year, roughly 30% of total cancers. Researchers estimate 43,250 women will die from the disease this year. They also project 2,710 new cases in men and 530 deaths.

SonoCiné also can provide another source of surveillance in consultation with an oncologist for those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and had surgery, Kaplan said.

“There's no radiation,” he said.

The unit is more common on the West Coast and in Florida, Kaplan said, but remains uncommon in the Northeast. The closest ones to Buffalo he knows about are in Chicago and St. Louis.

The screening costs $450. Scans are sent by secure email to radiologist in Florida versed in breast imaging. As with a mammogram, results come the next day.

Some insurances cover part of the cost if a cancer specialist decides an ultrasound screening is needed, Kaplan said. Patients must submit the paperwork to their insurer for approval.

“If a woman chooses on her own to do this instead of mammography, they won't cover it,” Kaplan said, but women who avoid mammograms because they feel uncomfortable with the screening process may see this as a worthwhile investment in their preventative health.

A script is not required. Learn more at owmintegrativewellness.com or call 716-626-6301.